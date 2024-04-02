Value From Success.

The contents of this presentation have been reviewed and approved Mr. Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

*See Golden Arrow News Release dated March 17, 2022 for additional details and highlights of historic drill results. This drilling was carried out by previous operators and has not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person. Reported intervals are core lengths and true thickness has not been estimated at this time.

Investment Highlights

Proven

PUBLIC COMPANY MANAGEMENT

Our team has decades of experience & demonstrated success in:

• Asset transactions

• Corporate finance & capital markets

• Government & Community relations

Advanced

FLAGSHIP PROJECT

We are focused on building resources at the San Pietro iron-copper-gold-cobalt project: an advanced exploration opportunity in Chile adjacent to producing & emerging mines.

Active

EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO

We are continually evaluating and exploring projects for our next resource generator. We have a 100% held property portfolio of over 125,000 hectares in Argentina, plus projects under option, with a focus on gold and base metal properties in key mining and exploration belts.

A Grosso Group Member Company

The Grosso Group is a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.

Headed by Joseph Grosso, the group has been involved with five exceptional mineral deposit discoveries and transactions and has a highly-regarded track record for fostering strong relationships with communities and governments wherever it works.

Chinchillas Silver Deposit Golden Arrow discovery. Sold to SSR Mining. In production since 2018. Amarillo Grande U-V Project District Discovery. (Blue Sky Uranium TSX-V: BSK)US$90M (In Arg$ Eq) Investment by Stellantis (Argentina Lithium& Energy TSX-V: LIT) Navidad Silver Deposit Former Grosso Group interest. Largest undeveloped silver deposit. Gualcamayo Gold Deposit Former GRG Property Interest; Royalty sold to Yamana. In production since 2009.

Leadership

Joseph Grosso

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT

Nikolaos Cacos, M.I.M.

DIRECTOR & VP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Darren Urquhart, C.P.A., C.A.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Brian McEwen, P. Geol.

VP EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT

Connie Norman

CORPORATE SECRETARY

David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo.

DIRECTOR

John Gammon, Ph.D.

DIRECTOR

Value From Success: Chinchillas Ag-Pb-Zn Deposit

OUR ROAD MAP FOR DISCOVERY & BUILDING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

2012 : Chinchillas Acquisition: New models lead to discovery.

2013 : First Resource Estimate & PEA establish a base valuation.

2015 : GRG identifies the synergy potential and negotiates a Business Combination Agreement with SSR Mining's nearby Pirquitas Mine.

2017 : Positive Pre-Feasibility Study: Puna Operations 75:25 JV formed.

2019 : GRG monetizes itsshare of Puna to SSRM resulting in a strong treasury with leverage to gold and silver

Growth in Discovery:

THE PROJECT PIPELINE

Golden Arrow maximizes opportunities, builds value and mitigates risks by exploring:

A Flagship Project in Chile in an established mining district with near-term resource potential & multiple targets with upside

Earlier-staged Core Portfolio Projects in Argentina with "blue-sky" discovery potential Joint Venture Projects that build value while GRG advances the Flagship & Core Projects

LOCATION A HUGE PROJECT IN THE MIDST OF GIANTS ▪ 100% ownership of ~18K hectares, (Exploration & exploitation concessions) ▪ Subject to 25% earn-in option of Chilean subsidiary to private company SSA for US$5M in cash and services (seeNRdated 1/12/24)

▪ 100 km north of the mining centre of Copiapo

▪ Area hosts all major iron-copper deposits in Chile

▪ San Pietro is between a producing IOCG operation and several IOCG mining projects

NEIGHBOURS

SAN PIETRO SITS BETWEEN THREE LARGE IRON OXIDE-COPPER-GOLD DEPOSITS

Mantoverde Producing since 1995 NI 43-101 P&P Reserve (Nov 29, 2021) 235.7 Mt @ 0.6%CuS + 0.11 g/t Au 255.6 Mt @ 0.24%CuOx (Capstone Copper Corp.www.capstonecopper.com)

[Golden Arrow cautions that proximity to a mineral resource, deposit, or mine does not indicate that mineralization will occur on Golden Arrow's property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario. Note that Golden Arrow's Qualified Person has been unable to verify the above resource information.]

Sierra Norte Pre-development (Historic resource, non-NI 43-101 compliant) 100 Mt @ 0.44% Cu (Alxar Mineria,www.alxar.cl)

Santo Domingo Pre-development NI 43-101 M&I Resources (@Dec 31, 2020) 537Mt @ 0.3% Cu 0.039g/t Au 25.7% Fe 229g/t Co (Capstone Copper Corp.www.capstonecopper.com)

