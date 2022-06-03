Golden Arrow Resources : Technical Presentation - June 2022
Value From Success.
Growth in Discovery.
Technical Update
JUNE 2022
Cautionary Notes
This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (the "Company").Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
Readers are further cautioned that results from other companies, including properties proximal to those controlled by Golden Arrow, are not necessarily indicative of expected Golden Arrow results.
The contents of this presentation have been reviewed and approved Mr. Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
Investment Highlights
Experience and success in:
Proven Management
• Asset transactions
• Corporate finance & capital markets
• Government & Community relations
Strong Treasury with
• ~$12.5M in cash & equivalents* including a large equity holding in SSR Mining
- a leading producer with strong upside potential, high liquidity and
Equity Upside
leverage to gold & silver
*@ Mar 31, 2022
Large, Active
• NEW 100%-heldcopper-gold-cobalt advanced exploration project in Chile
Exploration Portfolio
adjacent to producing & emerging mines
to Maximize Growth &
• Under-explored precious metal project in active mining district in Argentina
Discovery Potential
• Additional gold & copper exploration and project generation on-going
A Grosso Group Member Company
Pioneers of Exploration in Argentina
since 1993
Chinchillas Silver Deposit
Golden Arrow discovery
•
Involved with four major discoveries
Sold to SSR Mining
Gualcamayo Gold Deposit
In production since 2018
Royalty sold to Yamana
•
A strong focus on community
In production since 2009
relations, social responsibility and
Amarillo Grande U-V Project
environmental protection.
New District Discovery
Navidad Silver Deposit
(Blue Sky Uranium TSX-V: BSK)
Former Grosso Group interest
Largest undeveloped silver deposit
