    GRG   CA38080W1023

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION

(GRG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/03 01:39:05 pm EDT
0.1650 CAD   -2.94%
04:02pGOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Technical Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/30GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Notice of Meeting
PU
05/30GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES : Proxy
PU
Golden Arrow Resources : Technical Presentation - June 2022

06/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
TSX-V:GRG FSE: G6A OTC: GARWF

Value From Success.

Growth in Discovery.

Technical Update

JUNE 2022

www.goldenarrowresources.com

GROSSO GROUP MEMBER COMPANY

Cautionary Notes

2

This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (the "Company").Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Readers are further cautioned that results from other companies, including properties proximal to those controlled by Golden Arrow, are not necessarily indicative of expected Golden Arrow results.

The contents of this presentation have been reviewed and approved Mr. Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Investment Highlights

3

Experience and success in:

Proven Management

• Asset transactions

• Corporate finance & capital markets

• Government & Community relations

Strong Treasury with

• ~$12.5M in cash & equivalents* including a large equity holding in SSR Mining

- a leading producer with strong upside potential, high liquidity and

Equity Upside

leverage to gold & silver

*@ Mar 31, 2022

Large, Active

• NEW 100%-heldcopper-gold-cobalt advanced exploration project in Chile

Exploration Portfolio

adjacent to producing & emerging mines

to Maximize Growth &

• Under-explored precious metal project in active mining district in Argentina

Discovery Potential

• Additional gold & copper exploration and project generation on-going

A Grosso Group Member Company

5

  • Pioneers of Exploration in Argentina

since 1993

Chinchillas Silver Deposit

Golden Arrow discovery

Involved with four major discoveries

Sold to SSR Mining

Gualcamayo Gold Deposit

In production since 2018

Royalty sold to Yamana

A strong focus on community

In production since 2009

relations, social responsibility and

Amarillo Grande U-V Project

environmental protection.

New District Discovery

Navidad Silver Deposit

(Blue Sky Uranium TSX-V: BSK)

Former Grosso Group interest

Largest undeveloped silver deposit

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 20:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
