  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Golden Arrow Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRG   CA38080W1023

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION

(GRG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:13:59 2023-06-06 pm EDT
0.1100 CAD   -4.35%
05:28pGolden Arrow Resources : Technical Presentation - June 2023
PU
05/29Golden Arrow Resources Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/25Golden Arrow Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Arrow Resources : Technical Presentation - June 2023

06/06/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
TSX-V:GRG FSE: G6A OTC: GARWF

Value From Success.

Growth in Discovery.

Technical Update

JUNE 2023

www.goldenarrowresources.com

GROSSO GROUP MEMBER COMPANY

Cautionary Notes

2

This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (the "Company").Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Readers are further cautioned that results from other companies, including properties proximal to those controlled by Golden Arrow, are not necessarily indicative of expected Golden Arrow results.

The contents of this presentation have been reviewed and approved Mr. Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

*See Golden Arrow News Release dated March 17, 2022 for additional details and highlights of historic drill results. This drilling was carried out by previous operators and has not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person. Reported intervals are core lengths and true thickness has not been estimated at this time.

Investment Highlights

3

Experience and success in:

Proven Management

• Asset transactions

• Corporate finance & capital markets

• Government & Community relations

Strong Treasury with

• ~$4.2M in cash & equivalents* including an equity holding in SSR Mining

- a leading producer with strong upside potential, high liquidity and

Equity Upside

leverage to gold & silver

*@ Mar 31, 2023

Advanced Flagship

NEW DRILLING at 100%-heldiron-copper-gold-cobalt advanced exploration

project in Chile adjacent to producing & emerging mines

Project & Active

• Exploration at key properties in +180,000 hectare project portfolio in Argentina

Exploration Portfolio

• Additional project generation on-going

A Grosso Group Member Company

4

  • Pioneers of Exploration in Argentina

since 1993

Chinchillas Silver Deposit

Golden Arrow discovery

Involved with four major discoveries

Sold to SSR Mining

Gualcamayo Gold Deposit

In production since 2018

Royalty sold to Yamana

A strong focus on community

In production since 2009

relations, social responsibility and

Amarillo Grande U-V Project

environmental protection.

New District Discovery

Navidad Silver Deposit

(Blue Sky Uranium TSX-V: BSK)

Former Grosso Group interest

Largest undeveloped silver deposit

Leadership

5

Joseph Grosso

David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo.

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT

DIRECTOR

Nikolaos Cacos, M.I.M.

John Gammon, Ph.D.

DIRECTOR & VP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

DIRECTOR

Darren Urquhart, C.A.

Alf Hills, P.Eng.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR

Brian McEwen, P.Geol.

VP, EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT

Connie Norman

CORPORATE SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 21:27:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,05 M -4,51 M -4,51 M
Net cash 2022 5,80 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. Grosso Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
David Andrew Terry Independent Director
John B. Gammon Independent Director
Alfred Leonard Hills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION21.05%10
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.57%147 564
RIO TINTO PLC-12.81%105 879
GLENCORE PLC-22.14%66 416
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.15%41 739
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.86%36 865
