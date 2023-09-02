Value From Success.
Growth in Discovery.
Investor Presentation
September 2023
TSX-V:GRG FSE: G6A OTCQB: GARWF
GROSSO GROUP MEMBER COMPANY
Cautionary Notes
This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (the "Company").Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward- looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
Readers are further cautioned that results from other companies, including properties proximal to those controlled by Golden Arrow, are not necessarily indicative of expected Golden Arrow results.
The contents of this presentation have been reviewed and approved Mr. Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
*See Golden Arrow News Release dated March 17, 2022 for additional details and highlights of historic drill results. This drilling was carried out by previous operators and has not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person. Reported intervals are core lengths and true thickness has not been estimated at this time.
2
Investment Highlights
P r o v e n
A d v a n c e d
A c t i v e
P U B L I C C O M P A N Y M A N A G E M E N T
F L A G S H I P P R O J E C T
E X P L O R A T I O N P O R T F O L I O
Our team has decades of experience &
We are focused on building resources at the
We are continually evaluating and exploring
demonstrated success in:
100%-held San Pietro iron-copper-gold-
projects for our next resource generator. We
•
Asset transactions
cobalt project: an advanced exploration
have a 100% held property portfolio of over
opportunity in Chile adjacent to producing
125,000 hectares in Argentina, plus projects
• Corporate finance & capital markets
& emerging mines.
under option, with a focus on gold and base
•
Government & Community relations
metal properties in key mining and
exploration belts.
3
A Grosso Group Member Company
The Grosso Group is a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.
Headed by Joseph Grosso, the group has been involved with four exceptional mineral deposit discoveries and has a highly-regarded track record for fostering strong relationships with communities and governments wherever it works.
Chinchillas Silver Deposit
Golden Arrow discovery. Sold to SSR Mining.
In production since 2018.
Amarillo Grande U-V Project
New District Discovery. (Blue Sky Uranium TSX-V: BSK)
Gualcamayo Gold Deposit
Royalty sold to Yamana.
In production since 2009.
Navidad Silver Deposit
Former Grosso Group interest. Largest undeveloped silver deposit.
4
Leadership
Joseph Grosso
E X E C U T I V E C H A I R M A N , C E O & P R E S I D E N T
Nikolaos Cacos, M.I.M.
D I R E C T O R & V P C O R P O R A T E D E V E L O P M E N T
Darren Urquhart, C.P.A., C.A.
C H I E F F I N A N C I A L O F F I C E R
Brian McEwen, P. Geol.
V P E X P L O R A T I O N & D E V E L O P M E N T
Connie Norman
C O R P O R A T E S E C R E T A R Y
David Terry, Ph.D., P.Geo.
D I R E C T O R
John Gammon, Ph.D.
D I R E C T O R
5
