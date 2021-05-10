Golden Arrow Resources : Technical Presentation - May 2021

TSX-V:GRG FSE: G6A OTC: GARWF
Value From Success.
Growth in Discovery.
Technical Update
MAY 2021
www.goldenarrowresources.com
GROSSO GROUP MEMBER COMPANY
This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (the "Company").Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
Readers are further cautioned that results from other companies, including properties proximal to those controlled by Golden Arrow, are not necessarily indicative of expected Golden Arrow results.
The contents of this presentation have been reviewed and approved Mr. Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
Investment Highlights
3
Proven Management
• Asset transactions
• Corporate finance & capital markets
• Government & Community relations
Undervalued:
• ~$24M in cash & equivalents* including a large equity holding in SSR Mining
Strong Treasury with
- a leading producer with strong upside potential, high liquidity and
leverage to gold & silver
Equity Upside
• Market cap significantly undervalued
• District-scale, frontier gold opportunity in Paraguay with analogies to major
Gold-focused Portfolio
orogenic gold districts
• New epithermal gold project in Argentina with analogies to nearby gold-
With Growth &
producing district
Discovery Potential
• New copper project in established district in Chile; Additional gold & copper
project generation on-going
A Grosso Group Member Company
5
Pioneers of Exploration in Argentina
since 1993
Chinchillas Silver Deposit
Golden Arrow discovery
•
Involved with four major discoveries
Sold to SSR Mining
Gualcamayo Gold Deposit
In production since 2018
Royalty sold to Yamana
•
A strong focus on community
In production since 2009
relations, social responsibility and
Amarillo Grande U-V Project
environmental protection.
New District Discovery
Navidad Silver Deposit
(Blue Sky Uranium TSX-V: BSK)
Former Grosso Group interest
Largest undeveloped silver deposit
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
