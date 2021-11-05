Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Golden Arrow Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRG   CA38080W1023

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION

(GRG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Technical Presentation - November 2021

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
TSX-V:GRG FSE: G6A OTC: GARWF

Value From Success.

Growth in Discovery.

Technical Update

NOVEMBER 2021

www.goldenarrowresources.com

GROSSO GROUP MEMBER COMPANY

Cautionary Notes

2

This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (the "Company").Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Readers are further cautioned that results from other companies, including properties proximal to those controlled by Golden Arrow, are not necessarily indicative of expected Golden Arrow results.

The contents of this presentation have been reviewed and approved Mr. Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Investment Highlights

3

Experience and success in:

Proven Management

• Asset transactions

• Corporate finance & capital markets

• Government & Community relations

Strong Treasury with

• ~$17.5M in cash & equivalents* including a large equity holding in SSR Mining

- a leading producer with strong upside potential, high liquidity and

Equity Upside

leverage to gold & silver

*@ June 30, 2021

Large, Active

• New drill-ready precious metal project in established mining district in

Argentina

Exploration Portfolio

• High-grademantos-style copper project in Chile with large sub-surface targets

to Maximize Growth &

• District-scale, frontier gold opportunity in Paraguay

Discovery Potential

• Additional gold & copper exploration and project generation on-going

4

A Grosso Group Member Company

5

  • Pioneers of Exploration in Argentina

since 1993

Chinchillas Silver Deposit

Golden Arrow discovery

Involved with four major discoveries

Sold to SSR Mining

Gualcamayo Gold Deposit

In production since 2018

Royalty sold to Yamana

A strong focus on community

In production since 2009

relations, social responsibility and

Amarillo Grande U-V Project

environmental protection.

New District Discovery

Navidad Silver Deposit

(Blue Sky Uranium TSX-V: BSK)

Former Grosso Group interest

Largest undeveloped silver deposit

Disclaimer

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,80 M -4,65 M -4,65 M
Net cash 2020 23,7 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 17,7 M 17,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph J. Grosso Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
David Andrew Terry Independent Director
John B. Gammon Independent Director
Louis P. Salley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION5.56%18
BHP GROUP-15.08%132 764
RIO TINTO PLC-18.91%98 926
GLENCORE PLC51.93%62 837
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.57%45 530
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.72%33 564