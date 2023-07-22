Golden Crest Education & Services Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 0.84 million compared to INR 1.58 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 0.9792 million compared to INR 1.72 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 0.1217 million compared to INR 0.665 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.023 compared to INR 0.127 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.023 compared to INR 0.127 a year ago.

