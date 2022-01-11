Golden Cross Resources : Copper Hill Geochemistry Assay Results
01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD
ABN 65 063 075 178
301/66 Berry Street
NORTH SYDNEY
Phone (02) 9922 1266
11 January 2022
ASX Market Announcements
Copper Hill Tenement
Geochemistry Surface Sampling Assay Results
The Company (ASX:GCR) has received the assay results for the recently completed infill and extension surface sampling over part of the Copper Hill tenement Exploration Licence 6391, north of Molong, NSW [refer ASX Announcement of 5 January 2022)].
The infill / extension sampling of surface soils was designed to extend coverage based on a MGA grid [MGA z55 GDA94] over areas of Copper Hill and surrounds that are potential future infrastructure sites [waste rock stack and tailings storage area, in previous draft site layouts].
Sampling was undertaken on a first pass spacing of 200 x 200 metres and covered 36 sites as shown in Figure 1.
The assay results are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3.
A preliminary review of the plotted data shows that copper is elevated east of the former opencut and low over the opencut area itself. This fits with observations in recent oxide drillhole GCHD477 [refer ASX Announcement of 13 December 2021] which shows copper depleted in the upper arts of the oxide zone and gold remaining as a residual. The soil distribution of elevated gold in Figure 3 parallels the overall interpreted northwest trending corridor linking Little Copper Hill in the north with Wattle Hill in the south.
An extract tabulation of the main trace elements is included in Appendix 1.
Figure 1 Copper Hill Tenement Geochemistry Locations
Figure 2 Copper Hill Geochemistry Soil Copper
Figure 3 Copper Hill Geochemistry Soil Gold
The currently available data and samples are to be interpreted in more detail and further processing and evaluation are to be planned in the next stage of work.
This announcement has been reviewed and authorised for release by the GCR Board.
References to previous announcements
13 December 2021: Copper Hill Drilling Results
5 January 2022: Copper Hill Tenement - Planned Geochemistry Surface Sampling Completed
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information from previous reports, compiled by Mr Bret Ferris, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientsts. (AIG). Mr Ferris is a consultant to Golden Cross Resources Limited, and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Ferris consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on that information in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1: Copper Hill Soils: Tabulation of Key Elements
SAMPLE FILE
BR21354936 Extract
ME-ICP41u-AA26ME-ICP4ME-ICP4E-ICP4E-ICP41
Cu
Au
Mo
Ag
Pb
Zn
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ID
Locality
Easting
Northing
RL
SampNo
1
0.01
1
0.2
2
2
MGA
MGA
115
Hill Top
674000
6341300
508
A37751
403
0.07
11
0.3
22
44
116
Hill Top
674200
6341300
544
A37752
60
0.18
142
0.7
71
7
117
Hill Top
674400
6341300
585
A37753
101
0.16
19
0.4
38
12
118
Hill Top
674600
6341300
607
A37754
59
0.18
5
0.3
17
8
119
Hill Top
674800
6341300
578
A37755
401
0.07
7
0.4
33
27
120
Hill Top
675000
6341300
566
A37756
353
0.11
7
0.5
16
33
121
Hill Top
675200
6341300
562
A37757
123
0.21
27
0.5
61
26
125
Hill Top
674200
6341100
519
A37758
67
0.05
22
0.4
29
17
126
Hill Top
674400
6341100
566
A37759
233
0.02
2
0.3
25
127
127
Hill Top
674600
6341100
574
A37760
213
0.40
10
0.5
53
10
128
Hill Top
674800
6341100
559
A37761
303
0.07
4
0.4
13
78
106
Hill Top
674000
6341500
524
A37762
208
0.05
8
0.2
18
54
107
Hill Top
674200
6341500
527
A37763
654
0.09
14
0.5
21
36
108
Hill Top
674400
6341500
546
A37764
316
0.19
4
0.2
16
45
109
Hill Top
674600
6341500
563
A37765
1290
0.12
17
0.4
17
169
110
Hill Top
674800
6341500
572
A37766
1830
0.19
3
0.8
33
305
111
Hill Top
675000
6341500
575
A37767
524
0.04
4
0.6
21
108
112
Hill Top
675200
6341500
569
A37768
222
0.02
1
0.4
35
238
113
Hill Top
675400
6341500
566
A37769
71
0.01
1
<0.2
17
105
114
Hill Top
675600
6341500
568
A37770
71
<0.01
<1
<0.2
15
110
105
Shades Rd
675200
6341700
564
A37771
124
<0.01
1
0.2
18
109
104
Shades Rd
675000
6341700
566
A37772
418
0.01
2
0.6
30
229
103
Shades Rd
674800
6341700
574
A37773
85
0.01
1
0.3
20
255
102
Shades Rd
674600
6341700
566
A37774
145
0.01
2
0.2
16
232
101
Shades Rd
674400
6341700
551
A37775
259
0.04
<1
0.4
20
138
100
Shades Rd
674200
6341700
563
A37776
227
0.13
10
0.4
37
23
99
Shades Rd
674000
6341700
545
A37777
113
0.17
14
0.9
68
9
98
Shades Rd
673800
6341700
518
A37778
345
0.07
17
0.7
35
57
90
Shades Rd
673800
6341900
520
A37779
261
0.12
10
0.3
42
77
91
Shades Rd
674000
6341900
534
A37780
473
0.15
4
0.3
30
156
92
Shades Rd
674200
6341900
544
A37781
190
0.08
4
0.3
42
279
93
Shades Rd
674400
6341900
566
A37782
108
0.03
2
0.4
33
369
94
Shades Rd
674600
6341900
562
A37783
73
0.04
1
0.3
47
248
95
Shades Rd
674800
6341900
571
A37784
168
0.01
<1
0.5
39
474
96
Shades Rd
675000
6341900
565
A37785
181
0.04
8
0.5
32
58
97
Shades Rd
675200
6341900
556
A37786
274
0.06
11
0.3
22
75
Appendix 2: JORC Compliance Statement
Surface Geochemical Sampling: Soil
Sections 1 and 2 of Table 1, JORC Code, 2012 Edition
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Samples were collected from skeletal soils at a depth of approximately 25cm using shovel & mattock and sieved in the field to -2mm, producing a sample of ~100-200grams in kraft paper packets for lab submission. Site characteristics were noted in field sample books
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air
