Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Cross Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCR   AU000000GCR0

GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LIMITED

(GCR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Cross Resources : Copper Hill Geochemistry Assay Results

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD

ABN 65 063 075 178

301/66 Berry Street

NORTH SYDNEY

Phone (02) 9922 1266

11 January 2022

ASX Market Announcements

Copper Hill Tenement

Geochemistry Surface Sampling Assay Results

The Company (ASX:GCR) has received the assay results for the recently completed infill and extension surface sampling over part of the Copper Hill tenement Exploration Licence 6391, north of Molong, NSW [refer ASX Announcement of 5 January 2022)].

The infill / extension sampling of surface soils was designed to extend coverage based on a MGA grid [MGA z55 GDA94] over areas of Copper Hill and surrounds that are potential future infrastructure sites [waste rock stack and tailings storage area, in previous draft site layouts].

Sampling was undertaken on a first pass spacing of 200 x 200 metres and covered 36 sites as shown in Figure 1.

The assay results are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3.

A preliminary review of the plotted data shows that copper is elevated east of the former opencut and low over the opencut area itself. This fits with observations in recent oxide drillhole GCHD477 [refer ASX Announcement of 13 December 2021] which shows copper depleted in the upper arts of the oxide zone and gold remaining as a residual. The soil distribution of elevated gold in Figure 3 parallels the overall interpreted northwest trending corridor linking Little Copper Hill in the north with Wattle Hill in the south.

An extract tabulation of the main trace elements is included in Appendix 1.

GCR ASX Announcement - Copper Hill Tenement Geochemistry

Page 1 of 7

For personal use only

Figure 1 Copper Hill Tenement Geochemistry Locations

Figure 2 Copper Hill Geochemistry Soil Copper

GCR ASX Announcement - Copper Hill Tenement Geochemistry

Page 2 of 7

For personal use only

Figure 3 Copper Hill Geochemistry Soil Gold

The currently available data and samples are to be interpreted in more detail and further processing and evaluation are to be planned in the next stage of work.

This announcement has been reviewed and authorised for release by the GCR Board.

References to previous announcements

13 December 2021: Copper Hill Drilling Results

5 January 2022: Copper Hill Tenement - Planned Geochemistry Surface Sampling Completed

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information from previous reports, compiled by Mr Bret Ferris, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientsts. (AIG). Mr Ferris is a consultant to Golden Cross Resources Limited, and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Ferris consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on that information in the form and context in which it appears.

GCR ASX Announcement - Copper Hill Tenement Geochemistry

Page 3 of 7

Appendix 1: Copper Hill Soils: Tabulation of Key Elements

For personal use only

SAMPLE FILE

BR21354936 Extract

ME-ICP41u-AA26ME-ICP4ME-ICP4E-ICP4E-ICP41

Cu

Au

Mo

Ag

Pb

Zn

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ID

Locality

Easting

Northing

RL

SampNo

1

0.01

1

0.2

2

2

MGA

MGA

115

Hill Top

674000

6341300

508

A37751

403

0.07

11

0.3

22

44

116

Hill Top

674200

6341300

544

A37752

60

0.18

142

0.7

71

7

117

Hill Top

674400

6341300

585

A37753

101

0.16

19

0.4

38

12

118

Hill Top

674600

6341300

607

A37754

59

0.18

5

0.3

17

8

119

Hill Top

674800

6341300

578

A37755

401

0.07

7

0.4

33

27

120

Hill Top

675000

6341300

566

A37756

353

0.11

7

0.5

16

33

121

Hill Top

675200

6341300

562

A37757

123

0.21

27

0.5

61

26

125

Hill Top

674200

6341100

519

A37758

67

0.05

22

0.4

29

17

126

Hill Top

674400

6341100

566

A37759

233

0.02

2

0.3

25

127

127

Hill Top

674600

6341100

574

A37760

213

0.40

10

0.5

53

10

128

Hill Top

674800

6341100

559

A37761

303

0.07

4

0.4

13

78

106

Hill Top

674000

6341500

524

A37762

208

0.05

8

0.2

18

54

107

Hill Top

674200

6341500

527

A37763

654

0.09

14

0.5

21

36

108

Hill Top

674400

6341500

546

A37764

316

0.19

4

0.2

16

45

109

Hill Top

674600

6341500

563

A37765

1290

0.12

17

0.4

17

169

110

Hill Top

674800

6341500

572

A37766

1830

0.19

3

0.8

33

305

111

Hill Top

675000

6341500

575

A37767

524

0.04

4

0.6

21

108

112

Hill Top

675200

6341500

569

A37768

222

0.02

1

0.4

35

238

113

Hill Top

675400

6341500

566

A37769

71

0.01

1

<0.2

17

105

114

Hill Top

675600

6341500

568

A37770

71

<0.01

<1

<0.2

15

110

105

Shades Rd

675200

6341700

564

A37771

124

<0.01

1

0.2

18

109

104

Shades Rd

675000

6341700

566

A37772

418

0.01

2

0.6

30

229

103

Shades Rd

674800

6341700

574

A37773

85

0.01

1

0.3

20

255

102

Shades Rd

674600

6341700

566

A37774

145

0.01

2

0.2

16

232

101

Shades Rd

674400

6341700

551

A37775

259

0.04

<1

0.4

20

138

100

Shades Rd

674200

6341700

563

A37776

227

0.13

10

0.4

37

23

99

Shades Rd

674000

6341700

545

A37777

113

0.17

14

0.9

68

9

98

Shades Rd

673800

6341700

518

A37778

345

0.07

17

0.7

35

57

90

Shades Rd

673800

6341900

520

A37779

261

0.12

10

0.3

42

77

91

Shades Rd

674000

6341900

534

A37780

473

0.15

4

0.3

30

156

92

Shades Rd

674200

6341900

544

A37781

190

0.08

4

0.3

42

279

93

Shades Rd

674400

6341900

566

A37782

108

0.03

2

0.4

33

369

94

Shades Rd

674600

6341900

562

A37783

73

0.04

1

0.3

47

248

95

Shades Rd

674800

6341900

571

A37784

168

0.01

<1

0.5

39

474

96

Shades Rd

675000

6341900

565

A37785

181

0.04

8

0.5

32

58

97

Shades Rd

675200

6341900

556

A37786

274

0.06

11

0.3

22

75

GCR ASX Announcement - Copper Hill Tenement Geochemistry

Page 4 of 7

Appendix 2: JORC Compliance Statement

Surface Geochemical Sampling: Soil

Sections 1 and 2 of Table 1, JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Samples were collected from skeletal soils at a depth of approximately 25cm using shovel & mattock and sieved in the field to -2mm, producing a sample of ~100-200grams in kraft paper packets for lab submission. Site characteristics were noted in field sample books

For personal use only

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

N/A

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

techniques

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

N/A

and results assessed.

recovery

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Sample site characteristics and soil properties are

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

noted in field sample books.

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections

logged.

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

N/A

taken.

sampling

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

and sample

whether sampled wet or dry.

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the

in situ material collected, including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the

material being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Sample preparation was maintained to match previous

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is

procedures - Assays undertaken after pulverising whole

assay data

considered partial or total.

sample to >90% passing 75 microns..

and

laboratory

Aqua Regia digest and analysis by ALS method ME-

tests

ICP41 (33 elements, low detection levels). Gold assays

by 50g Fire Assay, ALS method Au-AA26. Analyses

greater than 1% by method OG62

No instrumental analyses undertaken.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments,

etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including

instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors

GCR ASX Announcement - Copper Hill Tenement Geochemistry

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Cross Resources Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LIMITED
02:18aGOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES : Copper Hill Geochemistry Assay Results
PU
01/05Golden Cross Resources Completes Geophysical Survey, Soil Sampling at Copper Hill Tenem..
MT
01/05Golden Cross Resources Completes Infill and Extension Surface Sampling over Part of the..
CI
2021Golden Cross Resources Evaluates Metallurgical Tests Conducted at Copper Hill Project
MT
2021Golden Cross Resources Files Environmental Application for Drill Program
MT
2021GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES : Quidong Drilling Complete
PU
2021Golden Cross Resources Resources Completes Drilling at Quidong Basin
MT
2021Golden Cross Completes Gravity Geophysical Survey Across EL8270
MT
2021GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES : KLPX Geophysics Update
PU
2021GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES : Copper Hill Drilling Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -0,89 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net Debt 2021 5,27 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,99 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
EV / Sales 2020 102x
EV / Sales 2021 195x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Cross Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bret Ferris Chief Executive Officer
Jordan Guocheng Li Executive Chairman
Mark Moddejongen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuan Heng Wang Non-Executive Director
Yan Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%1
BHP GROUP7.90%159 502
RIO TINTO PLC6.34%116 223
GLENCORE PLC3.73%69 075
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.99%53 542
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.04%33 960