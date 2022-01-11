Golden Cross Resources : Copper Hill Geochemistry Assay Results

GOLDEN CROSS RESOURCES LTD

11 January 2022

Copper Hill Tenement

Geochemistry Surface Sampling Assay Results

The Company (ASX:GCR) has received the assay results for the recently completed infill and extension surface sampling over part of the Copper Hill tenement Exploration Licence 6391, north of Molong, NSW [refer ASX Announcement of 5 January 2022)].

The infill / extension sampling of surface soils was designed to extend coverage based on a MGA grid [MGA z55 GDA94] over areas of Copper Hill and surrounds that are potential future infrastructure sites [waste rock stack and tailings storage area, in previous draft site layouts].

Sampling was undertaken on a first pass spacing of 200 x 200 metres and covered 36 sites as shown in Figure 1.

The assay results are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3.

A preliminary review of the plotted data shows that copper is elevated east of the former opencut and low over the opencut area itself. This fits with observations in recent oxide drillhole GCHD477 [refer ASX Announcement of 13 December 2021] which shows copper depleted in the upper arts of the oxide zone and gold remaining as a residual. The soil distribution of elevated gold in Figure 3 parallels the overall interpreted northwest trending corridor linking Little Copper Hill in the north with Wattle Hill in the south.

An extract tabulation of the main trace elements is included in Appendix 1.