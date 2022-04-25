Golden Deeps : Application for quotation of securities - GED

Announcement Summary

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED.

New announcement

Tuesday April 26, 2022

code Security description Issue date New class - code Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on 189,653,873 22/04/2022 to be confirmed or before 27 January 2024. New class - code Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on 50,000,000 22/04/2022 to be confirmed or before 27 January 2024. Number of +securities to be quoted

1.1 Name of entity GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code GED

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 26/4/2022

Registration number 054570777

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

New +securities in a class that is not yet quoted on ASX ("new class")

Yes

13/4/2022

As per 3B and Prospectus lodged on 13 April 2022.

New class - code to be confirmed

Issue date 22/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from the issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holders

0

0 0 53 279

Total percentage of +securities held

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

2.06 %

97.94 %

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.01500000 27/1/2024

Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on or before 27 January 2024.

Number of +securities that will be issued if an option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:GED)

Number of +securities to be quoted 189,653,873

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The options were offered with the placement announced 7 April 2022 as free attaching securities on the basis of one for every two shares placed.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.000010

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted The options are being issued in accordance with the Prospectus dated 13 April 2022.

Other

To advance the Company's exploration projects as outlined in the Prospectus dated 13 April 2022.

New +securities