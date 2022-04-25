Golden Deeps : Application for quotation of securities - GED

Announcement Summary
Entity name
GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED.
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday April 26, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:Other
Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
New class - code
|
Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on
|
189,653,873
|
22/04/2022
|
to be confirmed
|
or before 27 January 2024.
|
New class - code
|
Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on
|
50,000,000
|
22/04/2022
|
to be confirmed
|
or before 27 January 2024.
Number of +securities to be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code GED
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 26/4/2022
Registration number 054570777
Part 2 - Type of Issue
New +securities in a class that is not yet quoted on ASX ("new class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?
Yes
2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?
13/4/2022
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
As per 3B and Prospectus lodged on 13 April 2022.
Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities
ASX +security code
New class - code to be confirmed
+Security type Options
+Security description
For personal use
Issue date 22/4/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from the issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
Number of +securities held
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
Number of holders
0
0 0 53 279
Total percentage of +securities held
For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
2.06 %
97.94 %
Options Details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.01500000
|
27/1/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if an option is exercised Other
Description
Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on or before 27 January 2024.
Number of +securities that will be issued if an option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:GED)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities to be quoted or provide the information by separate announcement.
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 189,653,873
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The options were offered with the placement announced 7 April 2022 as free attaching securities on the basis of one for every two shares placed.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.000010
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted The options are being issued in accordance with the Prospectus dated 13 April 2022.
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Other
Please provide additional details
To advance the Company's exploration projects as outlined in the Prospectus dated 13 April 2022.
New +securities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.