Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Deeps Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GED   AU000000GED6

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED

(GED)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/25 10:46:14 pm EDT
0.0170 AUD   -10.53%
04/25GOLDEN DEEPS : Application for quotation of securities - GED
PU
04/13GOLDEN DEEPS : Application for quotation of securities - GED
PU
04/13GOLDEN DEEPS : Proposed issue of securities - GED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Deeps : Application for quotation of securities - GED

04/25/2022 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 26, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:Other

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

New class - code

Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on

189,653,873

22/04/2022

to be confirmed

or before 27 January 2024.

New class - code

Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on

50,000,000

22/04/2022

to be confirmed

or before 27 January 2024.

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code GED

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 26/4/2022

Registration number 054570777

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    Other

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

New +securities in a class that is not yet quoted on ASX ("new class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?

Yes

2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?

13/4/2022

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

As per 3B and Prospectus lodged on 13 April 2022.

Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

+Security description

ISIN code

For personal use

Issue date 22/4/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from the issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holders

0

0 0 53 279

Total percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

2.06 %

97.94 %

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01500000

27/1/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if an option is exercised Other

Description

Options to buy fully paid GED shares at $0.015 on or before 27 January 2024.

Number of +securities that will be issued if an option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:GED)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities to be quoted or provide the information by separate announcement.

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 189,653,873

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The options were offered with the placement announced 7 April 2022 as free attaching securities on the basis of one for every two shares placed.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.000010

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted The options are being issued in accordance with the Prospectus dated 13 April 2022.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

To advance the Company's exploration projects as outlined in the Prospectus dated 13 April 2022.

New +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Deeps Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED
04/25GOLDEN DEEPS : Application for quotation of securities - GED
PU
04/13GOLDEN DEEPS : Application for quotation of securities - GED
PU
04/13GOLDEN DEEPS : Proposed issue of securities - GED
PU
04/12GOLDEN DEEPS : Cancel - Proposed issue of securities - GED
PU
04/07Golden Deeps Raises $5.4 Million for Key Copper, Vanadium Projects
MT
04/06GOLDEN DEEPS : Cancellation of Appendix 3Bs dated 21 December 2021
PU
04/06GOLDEN DEEPS : Proposed issue of securities - GED
PU
04/06GOLDEN DEEPS : GED Raises $7.2M to Accelerate Development Programs
PU
04/05GOLDEN DEEPS : GED Presentation Battery Minerals Conference 6-7 April 22
PU
04/04Golden Deeps Encounters High-Grade Mineralization at Nosib Prospect in Namibia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2021 -0,67 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net cash 2021 3,00 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,9 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 71,7x
EV / Sales 2021 274x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Deeps Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Jonathon Dugdale Chief Executive Officer
Michael Muhling Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael John Norburn Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Ernest Scivolo Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Rodriguez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN DEEPS LIMITED58.33%16
NEWMONT CORPORATION17.08%59 143
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION25.49%42 281
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.15%27 129
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-2.19%23 424
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.68%21 731