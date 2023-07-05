UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 22, 2023

GOLDEN DEVELOPING SOLUTIONS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 1.03. Bankruptcy or Receivership.

On June 22, 2023, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") filed a voluntary petition (the "Chapter 11 Cases") under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida (the "Bankruptcy Court").

The Company continues to operate its business and manage its properties as "debtor-in-possession" under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and orders of the Bankruptcy Court.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 22, 2023, John Sosville, a member of the board of directors of Golden Developing Solutions, Inc., notified the Company that he is resigning from the Board of Directors effective June 22, 2023. Mr. Sosville has indicated that his departure from the Board was not the result of any disagreement with management or the Board but was in order to more fully pursue other commitments.

