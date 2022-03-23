Log in
    3308   KYG3958R1092

GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(3308)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/23 04:08:13 am EDT
5.62 HKD   +0.18%
06:17aGOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL : Presentation 2021 Annual Results
PU
2021Golden Eagle Retail Redesignates Executive Director as CEO
MT
2021Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited Announces Changes
CI
Golden Eagle Retail : Presentation 2021 Annual Results

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Operating

Data

Highlights in 2021

Adhere to steady and high-quality development, with a steady increase in Retail EBITDA and customer traffic

Retail GSP

Retail EBITDA

Customer Traffic

RMB17.0B RMB2.7B 189.8M

yoy vs. 2020

5.2%

yoy vs. 2020

10.5%

yoy vs. 2020

26.1%

yoy vs. 2019

2.0%

yoy vs. 2019

14.8%

yoy vs. 2019

0.3%

Half-yearly Retail GSP

Half-yearly Retail EBITDA

Half-yearly Customer Traffic

RMB'B

17.4

17.0

RMB'M

2,678

People'M

189

190

16.2

2,333

2,423

150

8.9

9.3

8.5

9.2

1,432

1,353

1,246

92

98

97

92

92

7.7

1,200

1,070

1,133

7.0

58

1H

2H

Full Year

1H

2H

Full Year

1H

2H

Full Year

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

  • Despite volatile pandemic situation and sporadic outbreaks during the year, overall performance in 2021 remained stable and recorded a yoy increase compared to 2020.
  • Retail GSP in FY20215.2% yoy vs. FY2020, while Retail GSP in 2H2021 16.5% yoy due to multiple outbreaks in the Jiangsu region such as Nanjing and Yangzhou.
  • Retail EBITDA in FY2021 10.5% and 14.8% vs. FY2020 and FY2019, respectively.
  • Customer Traffic in FY202126.1% and0.3% vs. FY2020 and FY2019, respectively, gradually recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

3

Business

Review

High-quality Development and Brand Upgrade

- Reshape Merchandising

Under the volatile pandemic situation and multiple outbreaks during the year, continued to carry out merchandising adjustments and strengthen cooperation with various brands to make their debuts in the region and with benchmark brands for flagship store openings

Adjusted area 367Ksq.m.

accounting for 30.3% of total counter area

1H2021: 12.3%; 2H2021: 18.0%

Upgraded/Adjusted Brands

2,673

1H2021: 1,026; 2H2021: 1,647

Occupancy Rate

94.5%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 041 M 949 M 949 M
Net income 2021 1 243 M 195 M 195 M
Net cash 2021 1 224 M 192 M 192 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,08x
Yield 2021 7,47%
Capitalization 7 575 M 1 190 M 1 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 540
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,56 CNY
Average target price 6,97 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hung Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ping Tai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chi Keung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Danny J. Lay Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Yan Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-15.26%1 190
WESFARMERS LIMITED-15.01%42 496
FIVE BELOW, INC.-19.41%9 342
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-19.53%7 842
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED21.09%6 975
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.53%6 730