Golden Eagle Retail : Presentation 2021 Annual Results
03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Operating
Data
Highlights in 2021
Adhere to steady and high-quality development, with a steady increase in Retail EBITDA and customer traffic
Retail GSP
Retail EBITDA
Customer Traffic
RMB17.0B RMB2.7B 189.8M
yoy vs. 2020
5.2%
yoy vs. 2020
10.5%
yoy vs. 2020
26.1%
yoy vs. 2019
2.0%
yoy vs. 2019
14.8%
yoy vs. 2019
0.3%
Half-yearly Retail GSP
Half-yearly Retail EBITDA
Half-yearly Customer Traffic
RMB'B
17.4
17.0
RMB'M
2,678
People'M
189
190
16.2
2,333
2,423
150
8.9
9.3
8.5
9.2
1,432
1,353
1,246
92
98
97
92
92
7.7
1,200
1,070
1,133
7.0
58
1H
2H
Full Year
1H
2H
Full Year
1H
2H
Full Year
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Despite volatile pandemic situation and sporadic outbreaks during the year, overall performance in 2021 remained stable and recorded a yoy increase compared to 2020.
Retail GSP in FY20215.2% yoy vs. FY2020, while Retail GSP in 2H2021 16.5% yoy due to multiple outbreaks in the Jiangsu region such as Nanjing and Yangzhou.
Retail EBITDA in FY202110.5% and 14.8% vs. FY2020 and FY2019, respectively.
Customer Traffic in FY202126.1% and0.3% vs. FY2020 and FY2019, respectively, gradually recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
3
Business
Review
High-quality Development and Brand Upgrade
- Reshape Merchandising
Under the volatile pandemic situation and multiple outbreaks during the year, continued to carry out merchandising adjustments and strengthen cooperation with various brands to make their debuts in the region and with benchmark brands for flagship store openings
Adjusted area 367Ksq.m.
accounting for 30.3% of total counter area
（1H2021: 12.3%; 2H2021: 18.0%）
Upgraded/Adjusted Brands
2,673
（1H2021: 1,026; 2H2021: 1,647）
Occupancy Rate
94.5%
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
