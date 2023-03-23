Golden Eagle Retail : Presentation_2022 Annual Results

Due to volatile pandemic situation and sporadic outbreaks during the year, overall performance in 2022 recorded a yoy decrease to different extent compared to 2021.

Due to the pandemic in Shanghai and Jiangsu Province, some of the Group's stores temporarily shortened their opening hours and/or were closed, resulting in a significant decrease in customer traffic and retail sales from March to May 2022. As the pandemic situation gradually improved from June onwards, retail sales increased significantly in June to September 2022.