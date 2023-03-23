Golden Eagle Retail : Presentation_2022 Annual Results
03/23/2023 | 04:03am EDT
Operating
Performance
Highlights in 2022
Adhere to steady and high-quality development
Retail GSP
RMB14.7B
yoy vs. 2021 13.7%
Retail GSP
RMB'B
4.4 4.7
4.4
3.7 3.5
3.5 3.3
3.1
3.0
2.5
1.5
0.9
Jan - Feb Mar - May
Jun - Sep Oct - Nov
Dec
Jan - Feb
2021
2022
2023
Retail EBITDA
RMB2.5B
yoy vs. 20217.6%
Retail EBITDA
RMB'M
666
712 772
558 541
549
502
541 531
434
240 179
Jan - Feb
Mar - May Jun - Sep Oct - Nov
Dec
Jan - Feb
2021
2022
2023
Customer Traffic
160M
yoy vs. 2021 13.5%
Customer Traffic
People'M
55.659.8
48.7
32.335.6
31.2
33.0
35.633.6
25.7
17.2
9.2
Jan - Feb Mar - May
Jun - Sep Oct - Nov
Dec
Jan - Feb
2021
2022
2023
Due to volatile pandemic situation and sporadic outbreaks during the year, overall performance in 2022 recorded a yoy decrease to different extent compared to 2021.
Due to the pandemic in Shanghai and Jiangsu Province, some of the Group's stores temporarily shortened their opening hours and/or were closed, resulting in a significant decrease in customer traffic and retail sales from March to May 2022. As the pandemic situation gradually improved from June onwards, retail sales increased significantly in June to September 2022.
With the anti-epidemic situation entering into a new phase in December, overall performance, yet affected in December, began to gradually improve in January 2023.
3
Business
Review
Response to COVID-19 Corporate Responsibility
Social Responsibility
Operating stores in an orderly manner and protecting its employees during the pandemic while ensuring the steady supply of daily necessities.
Carrying out various public welfare activities to fulfill corporate social responsibility and to care for society.
Resuming work in an orderly manner,
caring for employees,
and fighting against the pandemic
Ensuring supply, price stability and safety
during pandemic
Assisting in the set up of nucleic acid testing centres in response to the pandemic as new normal
Providing customers and merchants
with anti-pandemic supplies
Organising various public welfare activities to
bring positive energy to the society
Support for Merchants
Adhering to the concept of mutual assistance, mutual trust and win-win situation in society, the Group had launched various measures and policies to assist merchants and business partners overcome the difficulties together.
Rent Reduction by 50%
Payments by Installments
Reduced rent by 50% during the
Adjusted rental prepayments
suspension of operation
from quarterly to monthly to
ease rental pressure on tenants
Property Management Fee
Extra Support
Reduction by 50%
Provided extra supports to merchants
Reduced property management
who were facing difficulties and/or
fee by 50% during the suspension
forced to suspend business during
of operation
the pandemic outbreak
Lower the Guaranteed Sales Target
Lowered the guaranteed sales target (合同保底) for concessionaire merchants
