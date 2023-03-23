Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    3308   KYG3958R1092

GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(3308)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:35 2023-03-23 am EDT
4.660 HKD   -14.50%
04:03aGolden Eagle Retail : Presentation_2022 Annual Results
PU
03/15Golden Eagle Retail Sees 54% Drop in 2022 Profit
MT
03/15Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Golden Eagle Retail : Presentation_2022 Annual Results

03/23/2023 | 04:03am EDT
Operating

Performance

Highlights in 2022

  • Adhere to steady and high-quality development

Retail GSP

RMB14.7B

yoy vs. 2021 13.7%

Retail GSP

RMB'B

4.4 4.7

4.4

3.7 3.5

3.5 3.3

3.1

3.0

2.5

1.5

0.9

Jan - Feb Mar - May

Jun - Sep Oct - Nov

Dec

Jan - Feb

2021

2022

2023

Retail EBITDA

RMB2.5B

yoy vs. 20217.6%

Retail EBITDA

RMB'M

666

712 772

558 541

549

502

541 531

434

240 179

Jan - Feb

Mar - May Jun - Sep Oct - Nov

Dec

Jan - Feb

2021

2022

2023

Customer Traffic

160M

yoy vs. 2021 13.5%

Customer Traffic

People'M

55.659.8

48.7

32.335.6

31.2

33.0

35.633.6

25.7

17.2

9.2

Jan - Feb Mar - May

Jun - Sep Oct - Nov

Dec

Jan - Feb

2021

2022

2023

  • Due to volatile pandemic situation and sporadic outbreaks during the year, overall performance in 2022 recorded a yoy decrease to different extent compared to 2021.
  • Due to the pandemic in Shanghai and Jiangsu Province, some of the Group's stores temporarily shortened their opening hours and/or were closed, resulting in a significant decrease in customer traffic and retail sales from March to May 2022. As the pandemic situation gradually improved from June onwards, retail sales increased significantly in June to September 2022.
  • With the anti-epidemic situation entering into a new phase in December, overall performance, yet affected in December, began to gradually improve in January 2023.

3

Business

Review

Response to COVID-19 Corporate Responsibility

Social Responsibility

  • Operating stores in an orderly manner and protecting its employees during the pandemic while ensuring the steady supply of daily necessities.
  • Carrying out various public welfare activities to fulfill corporate social responsibility and to care for society.

Resuming work in an orderly manner,

caring for employees,

and fighting against the pandemic

Ensuring supply, price stability and safety

during pandemic

Assisting in the set up of nucleic acid testing centres in response to the pandemic as new normal

Providing customers and merchants

with anti-pandemic supplies

Organising various public welfare activities to

bring positive energy to the society

Support for Merchants

  • Adhering to the concept of mutual assistance, mutual trust and win-win situation in society, the Group had launched various measures and policies to assist merchants and business partners overcome the difficulties together.

Rent Reduction by 50%

Payments by Installments

Reduced rent by 50% during the

Adjusted rental prepayments

suspension of operation

from quarterly to monthly to

ease rental pressure on tenants

Property Management Fee

Extra Support

Reduction by 50%

Provided extra supports to merchants

Reduced property management

who were facing difficulties and/or

fee by 50% during the suspension

forced to suspend business during

of operation

the pandemic outbreak

Lower the Guaranteed Sales Target

Lowered the guaranteed sales target (合同保底) for concessionaire merchants

2000+ Merchants

with total subsidies amounted to

RMB80M

5

Disclaimer

Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 08:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 428 M 789 M 789 M
Net income 2022 1 230 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,46x
Yield 2022 7,32%
Capitalization 7 934 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 145
Free-Float 12,5%
Chart GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,78 CNY
Average target price 5,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Lin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Tai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hung Wang Chairman
Chi Keung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Danny J. Lay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED15.71%1 153
WESFARMERS LIMITED6.62%36 961
FIVE BELOW, INC.11.47%11 108
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.95%8 254
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-2.70%7 748
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.35.04%4 713
