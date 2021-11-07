Log in
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Stanmore Resources Limited - Proposed Acquisition Of 80 Per Cent Interest In Bhp Mitsui Coal PTY Ltd

11/07/2021 | 05:08pm EST
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 8, 2021 5:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED - PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 80 PER CENT INTEREST IN BHP MITSUI COAL PTY LTD
Announcement Reference SG211108OTHRUE00
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,593,596 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 22:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 632 M - -
Net income 2021 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 584 M 584 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Energy and Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Average target price 0,47 $
Spread / Average Target 90,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwi Prasetyo Suseno Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Fuganto Widjaja Executive Chairman
Pauline Lee Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
You Chuan Zhou Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED108.07%584
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.55%57 258
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED27.09%17 984
COAL INDIA LIMITED25.32%14 176
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED88.06%13 574
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED92.70%11 651