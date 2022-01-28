Log in
    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Notice Of Change Of Address Of Share Registrar

01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 28, 2022 18:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notice of Change of Address of Share Registrar
Announcement Reference SG220128OTHR7O9G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Notice of change of address of the Share Registrar and place at which the Register of Members and Index is kept.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,758 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 632 M - -
Net income 2021 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 522 M 522 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Average target price 0,47 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwi Prasetyo Suseno Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Fuganto Widjaja Executive Chairman
You Chuan Zhou Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Yu Neng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED3.45%522
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.05%69 637
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED5.49%19 604
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED12.90%15 726
COAL INDIA LIMITED9.93%13 153
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.00%11 435