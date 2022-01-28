Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Notice Of Change Of Address Of Share Registrar
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 28, 2022 18:42
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notice of Change of Address of Share Registrar
Announcement Reference
SG220128OTHR7O9G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Notice of change of address of the Share Registrar and place at which the Register of Members and Index is kept.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachment 1 (Size: 59,758 bytes)
Sales 2021
1 632 M
-
-
Net income 2021
41,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
12,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
522 M
522 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,34x
Nbr of Employees
341
Free-Float
12,1%
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,22 $
Average target price
0,47 $
Spread / Average Target
113%
