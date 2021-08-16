Log in
    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
General Announcement::News Release: GEAR 1H2021 Results Briefing

08/16/2021
GEAR 1H2021 Results Briefing

16 AUGUST 2021

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any offer to underwrite or otherwise acquire any securities of Golden Energy and Resources Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") or any other securities, nor shall any part of this presentation or the fact of its distribution or communication form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto in Singapore or any other jurisdiction. Any such purchase should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the Offer Information Statement relating to such securities conducting such investigations as the investor deems necessary or appropriate and after consulting the investor's own independent legal, business, tax and financial advisers and other advisers in order to make an independent determination of the suitability, merits and consequences of investment in the Company described herein. The Company reserves the right to negotiate with one or more prospective investors at any time and to enter into a definitive agreement in respect of any potential transaction without prior notice to other prospective investors. The Company also reserves the right, without advance notice, to change the procedure or to terminate negotiations at any time prior to the entry into of any binding contract for any potential transaction.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information set forth in this presentation or on its completeness. Specifically, this presentation does not constitute a "prospectus" under the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289 of Singapore) (the "SFA"). It has not been and will not be registered as a "prospectus" (as defined in the SFA) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") and accordingly, this presentation may not be distributed, either directly or indirectly, to the public in Singapore, other than in compliance with the SFA and the regulations made thereunder. This presentation has been prepared solely for information use during the Company's presentation to institutional investors, and may not be taken away, reproduced or redistributed to any other person. By attending and/or reading this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing and below restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The information ("Confidential Information") contained in this presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. No part of this document shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation is strictly confidential and has been prepared by the Company to you solely for your reference. The Confidential Information is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed and it may not contain all material information concerning the Company.

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. None of the Group, the Company nor any of their respective directors makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) regarding, and assumes any responsibility or liability for, the accuracy or completeness of , or any errors or omissions in, any information or opinions contained herein. None of the Group, the Company, or any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees, affiliates, advisors or representatives nor any other person will be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements which are statements that are not historical fact that may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "depends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning and that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Investors should not unduly rely on such statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company and the Group do not guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current view of the Company's management on future events. The Company does not assume any responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise. The information in this presentation has not been independently verified, approved or endorsed by any manager, bookrunner, adviser, underwriter or placement agent retained by the Company. No representation, warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance, in whole or in part, should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions in this presentation. It is not intended that these materials provide, and you may not rely on these materials as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company or any proposed offering. The information and opinions in these materials are provided as at the date of this presentation, and are subject to change without notice. None of the Group, the Company or any of their agents or advisers, or any of their respective affiliates, advisers or representatives, makes any representation as to, or assumes any responsibility with regard to, the accuracy or completeness of any information contained here (whether prepared by it or by any other person) or undertakes any responsibility for any reliance which is placed by any person on any statements or opinions appearing herein or which are made by the Group, Company or any third party, or undertakes to update or revise any information subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise and none of them shall have any liability (in negligence or otherwise) for nor shall they accept responsibility for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any information or opinions presented in these materials or use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and, accordingly, this presentation is being communicated only to persons who have requisite experience in matters relating to investments and are persons to whom it may be lawful to communicate it without contravention of any unfulfilled registration requirements or other legal restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business or in which they receive this presentation.

By participating in and/or reviewing this presentation, you:-

represent and warrant that you are either an institutional investor as defined under Section 4A(1) of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore ("SFA"), a relevant person as defined under Section 275(2) of the SFA or persons to whom an offer is being made, as referred to in Section 275(1A) of the SFA; and agree to be bound by the limitations and restrictions described herein.

2

Agenda

  1. 1H2021 Summary
  2. Performance Highlights
  3. Q&A

1H2021 Summary

Record Top and Bottom-line leading to Solid Cash Flows

Revenue 36% Net Profits 129%

driven by higher realisations and efficient operations

  • Revenue grew to US$806.7m, driven by higher ASP of US$42.56/t (28% increase yoy)
  • Tight control over operations, maintaining low production cost of US$22.53/t
  • Above leading to record EBITDA of US$189.0m (highest since listing) from US$84.2m yoy and net profit increasing to US$80.2m, up 129% yoy
  • Resultantly operational cash flows increased to US$139.2m from US$40.4m yoy

Continuing progress on diversification strategy

  • Final approvals secured for Stanmore's Isaac Downs project; Mining commenced at bulk sample pit in 2Q2021
  • A$265.0m financing secured for ramping up Ravenswood production to over 200Koz; completion expected by 1H2022
  • Continuing diversification through acquisition of high quality metallurgical coal assets. Minority stake acquired in Allegiance Coal and 50% in Millennium & Mavis Downs mine through Stanmore

Strengthened our Financial Position

  • Extended debt maturity by 5 years via refinancing of existing debt with new bond at a lower coupon of 8.5% p.a. (vs. 9.0% p.a. previously)
  • Strong liquidity position of US$248.3m (US$262.8m as on 31 December 2020)
  • Net Debt stands at US$160.5m
  • Prudent leverage ratio of 1.55x provides financial flexibility

4

YTD 2021 Key Milestones

Solid operational performance while progressing steadily on diversification

JULY

SECURED APPROVALS

FOR ISAAC DOWNS

MAY

DEBT REFINANCING VIA

ISSUANCE OF NEW BOND

US$285.0 million

8.5% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026

APR

MAR

SECURED A$265.0M FINANCING

FOR RAVENSWOOD

EXPANSION

COMPLETION OF MAVIS

MILLENNIUM ACQUISITION

ACQUISITION OF MINORITY STAKE IN ALLEGIANCE COAL

12.0% stake

GEMS RESUMED

TRADING ON IDX

5

Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
