    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
  Report
News 
Summary

Golden Energy and Resources : Indonesia Prohibits Coal Exports Between 1 Jan To 31 Jan 2022

01/03/2022 | 08:19am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 3, 2022 21:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title INDONESIA PROHIBITS COAL EXPORTS BETWEEN 1 JAN TO 31 JAN 2022
Announcement Reference SG220103OTHR1CVH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 61,493 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 13:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 632 M - -
Net income 2021 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 506 M 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,1%
Managers and Directors
Dwi Prasetyo Suseno Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Fuganto Widjaja Executive Chairman
You Chuan Zhou Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Yu Neng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%506
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%66 379
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%18 619
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%14 793
COAL INDIA LIMITED0.00%12 080
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%11 432