Golden Energy and Resources Limited(SGX:AUE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Golden Energy and Resources Limited is a Singapore-based energy and resources company. The Company's segments include Energy coal, Metallurgical coal and Non-coal Business. The Company, through its subsidiary, Stanmore Resources Limited, is engaged in the exploration, mining and marketing of metallurgical coal in Australia. Its subsidiary, PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk is engaged in energy coal in Indonesia. The Company has also extended its product suite to include gold via its 50-50 joint venture (JV) with EMR Capital in Ravenswood Gold Group Pty Ltd and has various investments in renewable energy projects in Asia. The Company is also engaged in forestry, investment holding, gold mining and the provision of management services. Its energy coal mining concessions in Indonesia include KIM, Jambi; WRL, South Sumatra Basin, and BIB, South Kalimantan. Its metallurgical coal mining concessions in Queensland, Australia include Poitrel, South Walker Creek, Nebo West, Isaac Plains and Clifford.

Sector Coal