    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
Golden Energy and Resources : Settlement Of Consent Solicitation

12/23/2021 | 05:17am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 23, 2021 17:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Settlement of Consent Solicitation
Announcement Reference SG211223OTHRVOTI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 219,303 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 632 M - -
Net income 2021 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 501 M 501 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Energy and Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 $
Average target price 0,47 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwi Prasetyo Suseno Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Fuganto Widjaja Executive Chairman
Pauline Lee Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
You Chuan Zhou Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED80.12%501
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED26.03%65 206
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED37.37%19 527
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED163.55%15 933
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED109.01%12 793
COAL INDIA LIMITED7.31%11 868