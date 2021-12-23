Golden Energy and Resources : Settlement Of Consent Solicitation
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 23, 2021 17:48
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Settlement of Consent Solicitation
Announcement Reference
SG211223OTHRVOTI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 219,303 bytes)
Disclaimer
Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:16:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2021
1 632 M
-
-
Net income 2021
41,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
11,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
501 M
501 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,33x
Nbr of Employees
341
Free-Float
12,1%
Chart GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,21 $
Average target price
0,47 $
Spread / Average Target
122%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.