    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Energy and Resources : Update On Indonesia's Prohibition Of Coal Exports

01/14/2022 | 09:55pm EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 15, 2022 10:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON INDONESIA'S PROHIBITION OF COAL EXPORTS
Announcement Reference SG220115OTHRW4SR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 87,780 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 02:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 632 M - -
Net income 2021 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 507 M 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Energy and Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Average target price 0,47 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwi Prasetyo Suseno Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Fuganto Widjaja Executive Chairman
You Chuan Zhou Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Yu Neng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED1.72%516
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.55%68 673
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%19 497
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.32%15 085
COAL INDIA LIMITED12.80%13 729
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.00%12 211