  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Energy and Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Energy and Resources : Update On The Use Of Proceeds From Placement Of 285,000,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of The Company

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 30, 2022 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON THE USE OF PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT OF 285,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES
Announcement Reference SG220330OTHRFCL6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 68,127 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 632 M - -
Net income 2021 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 061 M 1 061 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Energy and Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 0,95 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwi Prasetyo Suseno Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Fuganto Widjaja Executive Chairman
You Chuan Zhou Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Yu Neng Lim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED87.93%1 061
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED39.77%88 983
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED36.64%25 399
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED61.94%25 296
COAL INDIA LIMITED27.35%15 157
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED32.44%14 734