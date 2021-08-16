Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Golden Energy and Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
  Report
NewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

News Release: Gear 1h2021 Results Briefing

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 16, 2021 18:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release: GEAR 1H2021 Results Briefing
Announcement Reference SG210816OTHR2GCT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,873,920 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 163 M - -
Net income 2020 8,09 M - -
Net Debt 2020 83,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 600 M 599 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Golden Energy and Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dwi Prasetyo Suseno Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yae Yu Chong Head-Finance & Reporting
Fuganto Widjaja Executive Chairman
Pauline Lee Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
You Chuan Zhou Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED114.29%599
GLENCORE PLC44.57%61 742
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.75%45 726
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED19.81%16 749
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.13%11 934
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED100.86%10 244