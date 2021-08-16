News Release: Gear 1h2021 Results Briefing
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 16, 2021 18:31
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
News Release: GEAR 1H2021 Results Briefing
Announcement Reference
SG210816OTHR2GCT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 1,873,920 bytes)
Disclaimer
Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:14 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
1 163 M
-
-
Net income 2020
8,09 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
83,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
35,5x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
600 M
599 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
0,37x
EV / Sales 2020
0,32x
Nbr of Employees
341
Free-Float
12,1%
