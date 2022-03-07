Log in
    AUE   SG1AI1000008

GOLDEN ENERGY AND RESOURCES LIMITED

(AUE)
Placements :: Proposed Placement Of Up To 285,000,000 New Ordinary Shares - Completion

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Announcement Title Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 7, 2022 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF UP TO 285,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES - COMPLETION
Announcement Reference SG220307OTHRI580
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old USD 1,230,107,000
Capital Amount-New USD 1,294,415,000
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares 2,353,100,380
New Shares Issued 285,000,000
Offer Price SGD 0.305

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 95,368 bytes)


Disclaimer

Golden Energy and Resources Limited published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
