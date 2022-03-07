Placements :: Proposed Placement Of Up To 285,000,000 New Ordinary Shares - Completion
Placements
Mar 7, 2022 17:39
New
PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF UP TO 285,000,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES - COMPLETION
SG220307OTHRI580
Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Company Secretary
Please see attached.
Capital Amount-Old
USD 1,230,107,000
Capital Amount-New
USD 1,294,415,000
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares
2,353,100,380
New Shares Issued
285,000,000
Offer Price
SGD 0.305
Attachment 1 (Size: 95,368 bytes)
Sales 2021
1 632 M
-
-
Net income 2021
41,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
17,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
752 M
752 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,49x
Nbr of Employees
341
Free-Float
12,1%
