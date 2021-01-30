Golden Energy Offshore Services : and this time with managed vessel Despina continue reduce emissions

Golden Energy Offshore have a long term commitment to reduce the environmental impact and footprint from our operations.

This is manifested through being certified ISO50001 and - 14001 company for multiple years. Hence, it was natural for us to say yes and take an active role when our long term client, Fugro asked us to explore the possibility to run our vessel Despina on different kinds of bio diesel.

We have revealed several options of alternative diesels and this time it landed on 20% biofuel mixture. By running our vessel on this fuel, we are contributing to significantly reduce the harmful emissions during geotechnical investigations on Ijmuiden Ver - the largest offshore wind zone in The Netherlands. The research campaign will run from the end of January to April 2021. Approximately 20% of the fuel used consists of advanced biofuels, produced from residual flows such as oils and fats from industry. This will save 400 tons of CO2 emissions, a reduction of approximately 17%.

We are glad to be able to contribute, and improving our environmental footprint on the road to a carbon neutral future where we can and when we can and we applaud such initiatives.