Golden Energy Offshore Services : First half year report 2021

Golden Energy Offshore Services AS
1st Half 2021 report
Results
Golden Energy Offshore Services AS (the Group) was incorporated 16 December 2013 and acquired the vessels Energy Scout and Energy Swan 30 May 2014. In May 2019 The Group acquired the two newbuilds Energy Empress and Energy Duchess after a successful equity raise. The Group conducts shipping offshore business and the place of business is Ålesund Norway.
The Group's revenues for the first half year 2021 was NOK 23 192 949. Mainly originate from the operations in the Europe segment. The revenues have dropped due to the fact that 3 of the Group's 4 vessels have been in lay-up mostly of the 1st half year 2021. The operating result before depreciations amounted to NOK - 13 510 290.
Net financing was negative with NOK -1 092 174 mainly due to interests paid.
The Group's result before tax per Q2 2021 is a deficit of NOK - 29 869 968. This amount is recognized in retained earnings. Booked equity per 30.06.2021 is NOK 110 439 645. The equity ratio is 23%.
Cash flow from operational activities per Q2 is NOK 2 331 811, NOK - 132 309 from investing activities and NOK - 2 087 747 from financing activities. To achieve a high and stable cash flow is a preferred goal for the Group. The difference between operating result and cash flow from operating activities is mainly depreciations and change in short term receivables and payables.
Vessels
The Group owns four platform supply vessels (PSV's) (the "Vessels") which are operated and managed by Golden Energy Offshore Management AS in Ålesund, Norway. Energy Swan, Energy Empress and Energy Duchess operated in the North Sea. Energy Empress, Energy Duchess and Energy Scout has been in temporary lay-up the major part of the first half year 2021.
Energy Scout is circulated for sale and there has been received bids subject to conditions outside of the potential buyers' control. It is therefore uncertain whether a transaction will materialize and the vessel may be sold to others or activated for further trading.
Financing and Liquidity
The finance of the Energy Empress and Energy Duchess is a hybrid hire purchase agreement where two separate BIMCO Barecon 2017 have been entered into with a duration of three years (expiry May 2022) with the Group and each of Energy Empress AS and Energy Duchess AS as co-charterers. Part of the charter hire paid under the Barecon is considered down payments towards the balance purchase price. In June the Company successfully negotiated an agreement for one year extension of the amounts payable in May 2021 till May 2022.
In light of the severe downturn in the offshore service market (which has resulted that three of the Group's four vessels have been in temporary layup in some months in the 1st half of year 2021), the Board recognizes that the Group needed to increase its liquidity position. The group are in dialogue with the creditors to improve the situation.
As part of the dialogue with the creditors, part of the overdue short term payables are expected to be converted into a longer term secured debt. This will improve the liquidity situation.
Market and future prospective
The market in the first half year 2021 was extremely challenging and difficult as a consequence of the continuing effects of the Covid-19 virus. Towards the latter part of the period the group have experienced that the market is improving and at the end of the period 3 of the 4 vessels owned by the group was back in employment..
The Group is continuing its focus on environmental friendly operations through energy efficiency programs and other measures are important factors in the competitive market. The vessel Energy Swan has after end of the first half year 2021 entered into a long term contract that expires November 1st 2022. Installation of shore power further reducing the environmental impact of the group will be carried out on Energy Swan as separately reported.
Covid-19
The Combination of Covid -19 and a significant reduction in oil price have resulted in a rapid market decline. Oil and renewable operators are postponing or terminating projects in order to save costs. Also drilling activity is reduced to a minimum in order to cope with the oversupply of oil. Totally this affects our vessels utilization and day rate levels in a negative way, but it is still too early to see the full impact of this. Once again the times ahead appears challenging.
In the second quarter of 2021 the market has improved and the Group has managed to start operations in the 3 of its 4 vessels from June 2021. The costs of layup combined with a corresponding dramatic reduction in income, has resulted in a challenging situation.
Going Concern
The rapid decline in the offshore service market due to Covid-19 and the market situation has resulted in challenges. Based on the current situation, the Board finds it justifiable to conclude that the conditions for a going concern are present and the financial statements have been prepared on the basis for this assumption.
The going concern assumption is however dependent on the offshore service market normalising in accordance with the current expectations from relevant players. The Group will continue the work to sell Energy Scout and is also dependent on finding a long term solution for its trade payables. The dialogue with creditors in that respect is continuing with good process.
The company and its shareholders
Pr. 30.06.2021 the company had 482 shareholders and the company`s share capital was NOK 45 673 762 divided by 45 673 762 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.
Statement from the Board and CEO
We hereby confirm that the semi-annual report for the period 01.January 2021 to 30. June 2021 to the best of our knowledge is prepared in accordance with IAS 34. The report together with the report from the Board give a fair and true value of the Company´s assets, debt, financial position and result.
Aalesund, 30.09.2021
Sign.
Sten Gustavsen
Morten Muggerud
Per Ivar Fagervoll
Chairman of the board
Member of the board
CEO/Member of the board
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
|
|
|
01.01.2021 -
|
01.01.2020 -
|
2020
|
NOK
|
Note
|
30.06.2021
|
30.06.2020
|
|
Freight income
|
2
|
23 589 355
|
38 301 814
|
70 046 585
|
Total income
|
|
23 589 355
|
38 301 814
|
70 046 585
|
Operating expenses vessels
|
|
-31 843 331
|
-46 124 734
|
-80 658 405
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
-5 256 314
|
-5 768 022
|
-21 378 016
|
Operating result before depreciations
|
2
|
-13 510 290
|
-13 590 942
|
-31 989 836
|
Depreciation
|
3
|
-7 575 398
|
-11 467 246
|
-24 867 199
|
Write down
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
-88 000 000
|
Operating result
|
|
-21 085 688
|
-25 058 188
|
-144 857 035
|
Interest income
|
|
0
|
60
|
7 390 724
|
Currency gain/loss
|
|
-30 327
|
-29 943 551
|
329 507
|
Other interest charges
|
|
-1 062 747
|
-9 118 250
|
-19 038 623
|
Net Financial Items
|
|
-1 092 174
|
-39 061 742
|
-11 318 392
|
Profit before tax
|
|
-22 177 862
|
-64 119 930
|
-156 175 427
|
Taxes ordinary result
|
|
0
|
0
|
-62 350
|
RESULT FOR THE YEAR
|
|
-22 177 862
|
-64 119 930
|
-156 237 777
|
Result from discontinued operations
|
|
-7 692 106
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
-29 869 968
|
-64 119 930
|
-156 237 777
|
Earnings per share
|
|
-0,65
|
-1,81
|
-3,71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
