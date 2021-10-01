Golden Energy Offshore Services : First half year report 2021

Results

Golden Energy Offshore Services AS (the Group) was incorporated 16 December 2013 and acquired the vessels Energy Scout and Energy Swan 30 May 2014. In May 2019 The Group acquired the two newbuilds Energy Empress and Energy Duchess after a successful equity raise. The Group conducts shipping offshore business and the place of business is Ålesund Norway.

The Group's revenues for the first half year 2021 was NOK 23 192 949. Mainly originate from the operations in the Europe segment. The revenues have dropped due to the fact that 3 of the Group's 4 vessels have been in lay-up mostly of the 1st half year 2021. The operating result before depreciations amounted to NOK - 13 510 290.

Net financing was negative with NOK -1 092 174 mainly due to interests paid.

The Group's result before tax per Q2 2021 is a deficit of NOK - 29 869 968. This amount is recognized in retained earnings. Booked equity per 30.06.2021 is NOK 110 439 645. The equity ratio is 23%.

Cash flow from operational activities per Q2 is NOK 2 331 811, NOK - 132 309 from investing activities and NOK - 2 087 747 from financing activities. To achieve a high and stable cash flow is a preferred goal for the Group. The difference between operating result and cash flow from operating activities is mainly depreciations and change in short term receivables and payables.

Vessels

The Group owns four platform supply vessels (PSV's) (the "Vessels") which are operated and managed by Golden Energy Offshore Management AS in Ålesund, Norway. Energy Swan, Energy Empress and Energy Duchess operated in the North Sea. Energy Empress, Energy Duchess and Energy Scout has been in temporary lay-up the major part of the first half year 2021.

Energy Scout is circulated for sale and there has been received bids subject to conditions outside of the potential buyers' control. It is therefore uncertain whether a transaction will materialize and the vessel may be sold to others or activated for further trading.

Financing and Liquidity

The finance of the Energy Empress and Energy Duchess is a hybrid hire purchase agreement where two separate BIMCO Barecon 2017 have been entered into with a duration of three years (expiry May 2022) with the Group and each of Energy Empress AS and Energy Duchess AS as co-charterers. Part of the charter hire paid under the Barecon is considered down payments towards the balance purchase price. In June the Company successfully negotiated an agreement for one year extension of the amounts payable in May 2021 till May 2022.

In light of the severe downturn in the offshore service market (which has resulted that three of the Group's four vessels have been in temporary layup in some months in the 1st half of year 2021), the Board recognizes that the Group needed to increase its liquidity position. The group are in dialogue with the creditors to improve the situation.

