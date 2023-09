Golden Energy Offshore Services AS is a Norway-based offshore service company. It is functioning as a holding company and operates through 4 subsidiaries that are active in the shipping business area. Its main activity is to own and charter out its wholly owned offshore vessels to international oil companies. The Company owns a fleet that can be used within the Oil & Gas and Renewable offshore industry. The fleet includes Energy Duchess, a Multi-Purpose Support Vessel (MPSV), Energy Empress, which is a Multi-Purpose Support Vessel (MPSV), as well as Energy Swan and Energy Scout, which are Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs). Golden Energy Offshore Services' subsidiaries include Energy Empress AS, Energy Scout AS and Energy Duchess AS.