    GDEN   US3810131017

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(GDEN)
  Report
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : TO REPORT 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

02/10/2022 | 05:58pm EST
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT TO REPORT 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

ON FEBRUARY 17 AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

LAS VEGAS, NV, February 10, 2022 - Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) ("Golden Entertainment" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 465-3054 or for international callers by dialing (480) 685-5227; the passcode is 6388552. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 6388552. The replay will be available until February 20, 2022. The call will also be webcast live through the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company's website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment's management, please contact JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming assets that focus on casino and distributed gaming operations (including gaming in the Company's branded taverns). Golden Entertainment operates over 16,900 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casinos - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at nearly 1,100 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

Contacts

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Investor Relations

Charles H. Protell

Richard Land

President and Chief Financial Officer

JCIR

(702) 893-7777

(212) 835-8500 or gden@jcir.com

Disclaimer

Golden Entertainment Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
