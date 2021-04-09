Log in
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(GDEN)
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : PROPERTIES TO OFFER COVID-19 VACCINES TO TEAM MEMBERS AND FAMILIES

04/09/2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Golden Entertainment, Inc. Properties to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Team Members and Families

LAS VEGAS- (April 9, 2021) - Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced it will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at on-site clinics at all of the company's casinos for all team members and their families. They include The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder in Las Vegas; Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin, Nevada; and Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino in Pahrump, Nevada.

Golden Entertainment team members will receive convenient access to vaccines at the on-site clinics at the location of their choice. In total, there are nearly 6,000 Nevada team members working for Golden Entertainment, which includes those working for the company's 66 PT's Taverns and Golden Entertainment's gaming route operations. Golden Entertainment will also provide incentive offers for team members to complete their vaccinations, including $25 gift cards, swag bags and entry to win a staycation at one of its properties. Everyone who is vaccinated will also receive a 10% coupon valid at any Albertson's, Vons or Safeway.

'The health and safety of our team members, their families and our guests, is of the utmost importance,' said Blake L. Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment. 'As we look to support the recovery of our hospitality industry in Nevada, we are strongly encouraging all of our team members to get vaccinated while trying to make it as convenient as possible for them to do so.'

In partnership with Albertson's, Vons and Safeway, the dedicated on-site vaccination clinics will have access to doses throughout April and May, and will administer both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Dependent children 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, have a picture ID, and are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine.

Available now at select locations, Golden Entertainment team members and their families can schedule appointments in Las Vegas at https://mhealthsystem/GoldenVegasClinic, Laughlin at https://mhealthsystem/GoldenLaughlinClinicand Pahrump at https://mhealthsystem/GoldenPahrumpClinic.

###

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions - casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates approximately 15,700 slots, 130 table games and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at approximately 1,000 locations and owns over 65 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Wilson/Rebecca Lane
GE@WickedCreative.com702-528-0197

Disclaimer

Golden Entertainment Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 20:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
