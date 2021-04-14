Log in
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : TO REPORT 2021 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

04/14/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, NV, April 14, 2021 - Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) ('Golden Entertainment' or the 'Company') announced today that it will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing 800-708-4539 or for international callers by dialing 847-619-6396; the passcode is 50148749. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 1646789. The replay will be available until May 9, 2021. The call will also be webcast live through the 'Investors' section of the Company's website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company's website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment's management, please contact JCIR at 212/835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions - casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

Contacts

Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Investor Relations

Charles H. Protell

Richard Land

President and Chief Financial Officer

JCIR

(702) 893-7777

(212) 835-8500 or gden@jcir.com

Disclaimer

Golden Entertainment Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 17:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
