Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 15, 2024, Golden Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") redeemed and repaid in full all of its 7.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 15, 2026 ("2026 Unsecured Notes"), issued as of April 15, 2019 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified, the "Indenture"), by and between the Company, the guarantors party thereto and Wilmington Trust, National Association, a national banking association, as trustee (the "Trustee"). The Company's payment to the Trustee under the Indenture was $287 million, which includes principal and interest and satisfies all of the Company's obligations under the 2026 Unsecured Notes. The material terms of the Indenture are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024.

The foregoing summary of the Indenture does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Indenture, which was filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2019 and is incorporated herein by reference.



































































































