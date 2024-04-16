Golden Entertainment : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
April 16, 2024 at 05:10 pm EDT
Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
On April 15, 2024, Golden Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") redeemed and repaid in full all of its 7.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 15, 2026 ("2026 Unsecured Notes"), issued as of April 15, 2019 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified, the "Indenture"), by and between the Company, the guarantors party thereto and Wilmington Trust, National Association, a national banking association, as trustee (the "Trustee"). The Company's payment to the Trustee under the Indenture was $287 million, which includes principal and interest and satisfies all of the Company's obligations under the 2026 Unsecured Notes. The material terms of the Indenture are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024.
The foregoing summary of the Indenture does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Indenture, which was filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2019 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focuses on casino and branded tavern operations. The Company operates over 5,600 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,000 hotel rooms. The Company owns approximately eight casinos and 69 gaming taverns in Nevada. The Companyâs segments include Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, and Nevada Tavern. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment consists of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers who generally live within a five-mile radius. The Nevada Taverns segment consists of branded tavern locations, where the Company controls the food and beverage operations as well as the slot machines located within the tavern.