Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Golden Entertainment, Inc.    GDEN

GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(GDEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Entertainment : to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 11 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

02/26/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-465-3054 or for international callers by dialing 480-685-5227; the passcode is 2964498. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 2964498. The replay will be available until March 14, 2021. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at 212-835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
01:49pGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Ma..
BU
02/02GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : and Marker Trax™ to Unveil 'Quick Play,' Bringing C..
PU
02/02GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : and Marker Trax� to
PU
2020GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Macquarie Adjusts Golden Entertainment's Price Target to ..
MT
2020GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2020GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
2020GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Earnings Flash (GDEN) GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT Reports Q3 Rev..
MT
2020GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BU
2020GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Roth Capital Reinstates Golden Entertainment at Buy With ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 692 M - -
Net income 2020 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 654 M 654 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Golden Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 23,22 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Blake Louis Sartini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles H. Protell President & Chief Financial Officer
Stephen A. Arcana Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward W. Martin Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Mark A. Lipparelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.19.61%654
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED22.90%41 486
SANDS CHINA LTD.11.01%39 440
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-3.80%34 419
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB29.85%27 918
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.14.64%17 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ