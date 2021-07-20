Log in
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Golden Entertainment : to Report 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 5 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

07/20/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 465-3054 or for international callers by dialing (480) 685-5227. A replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 8559794. The replay will be available until August 8, 2021. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 967 M - -
Net income 2021 35,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 169 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 64,0%
Managers and Directors
Blake Louis Sartini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles H. Protell President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Stephen A. Arcana Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Lipparelli Independent Director
Robert L. Miodunski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.116.64%1 275
EVOLUTION AB66.10%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-14.10%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.39%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-15.16%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.18.18%21 377