Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2024 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 886-7786 or for international callers by dialing (416) 764-8658. A replay will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the passcode is 38689609. The replay will be available until May 15, 2024. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino and branded tavern operations. Golden Entertainment owns eight casinos and 69 gaming taverns in Nevada, operating over 5,600 slots, nearly 100 table games, and over 6,000 hotel rooms. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

