Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFX   US38102H1095

GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP.

(GFX)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:03 2022-12-16 pm EST
9.850 USD   -0.40%
04:36pGolden Falcon Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pGolden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to December 20, 2022
BU
12/12Golden Falcon Acquisition : REGISTRATION RIGHTS AND LOCK-UP AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to December 20, 2022

12/16/2022 | 04:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GFX.U, GFX, GFX WS) (the “Company” or “Golden Falcon”) today announced that the special meeting in lieu of the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company (the “Special Meeting”), originally scheduled on December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, was convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, to recommence on December 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, located at 1750 Tysons Boulevard, Suite 1000, McLean, VA 22102.

The Special Meeting is being held for the purposes of considering and voting on (a) a proposal to amend the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “Charter Amendment”), to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination (the “Extension”) for an additional six months, from December 22, 2022 to June 22, 2023 or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) (such later date, the “Extended Date”); (b) a proposal to amend the Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated as of December 17, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to provide for the Extension to the Extended Date pursuant to the Charter Amendment; (c) a proposal to re-elect two directors to the Board, with each such director to serve until the second annual meeting of stockholders following the Special Meeting or until his or her successor is elected and qualified; and (d) a proposal to ratify the selection by the Company’s audit committee of Marcum, LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The record date for the Special Meeting remains the close of business on November 7, 2022. Stockholders who have not submitted their proxy for the Special Meeting, or who wish to change or revoke their proxy, are urged to do so promptly. Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy and do not wish to change or revoke their proxy need not take any action. If you are a stockholder of record and have questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitor at: Morrow Sodali LLC, 333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, Stamford, CT 06902, phone: (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers: (203) 658-9400), email: GFX.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Further information related to attendance, voting and the proposals to be considered and voted on at the Special Meeting is described in the definitive proxy statement related to the Special Meeting filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 21, 2022 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”).

About Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed special purpose acquisition company.

Golden Falcon management’s combined experience includes over 100 years of investment banking, private equity and executive management experience and over 230 transactions with an aggregate value of over $450 billion globally. Golden Falcon brings a transatlantic network of relationships with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, large corporations, sovereign wealth funds, private equity, venture capital and asset management firms to help finance, support and grow its business combination partner.

In addition, Golden Falcon’s board members and strategic advisory group bring extensive expertise in operating, financing, and investing in leading companies. They have held leadership positions with multinational corporations, where they established a proven track record of creating shareholder value, organically as well as through strategic transactions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “seeks,” or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the approval of certain proposals at the Special Meeting or the implementation of the Extension. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement, the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Definitive Proxy Statement has been mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the record date for the Special Meeting. Investors and security holders of the Company are advised to read the Definitive Proxy Statement because it contains important information about the Special Meeting and the Company. Investors and security holders of the Company may also obtain a copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement, as well as other relevant documents that have been or will be filed by the Company with the SEC, without charge and once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp., 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204, Newark, DE 19711.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors and executive officers and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in respect of the proposals to be considered and voted on at the Special Meeting. Information concerning the interests of the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement, which may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Source: Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP.
04:36pGolden Falcon Acquisition Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04:14pGolden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholder..
BU
12/12Golden Falcon Acquisition : REGISTRATION RIGHTS AND LOCK-UP AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
12/12Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
12/07Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
12/07Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE
RE
12/07MNG Airlines to Go Public in SPAC Merger With Golden Falcon Acquisition
MT
12/07MNG Airlines, a Global Logistics Provider and e-Commerce Enabler, Signs Agreement to Go..
BU
12/07MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik A.S. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gold..
CI
11/14GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 19,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 427 M 427 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Makram Azar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Muraidekh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Scott Jon Freidheim Chairman
Xavier Robert Rolet Independent Director
Dominique Marie P. DHinnin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP.1.12%427
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.47%58 310
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.84%22 099
HAL TRUST-13.82%11 590
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-22.66%11 511
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.150.18%9 659