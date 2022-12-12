Homepage Equities United States Nyse Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. News Summary GFX US38102H1095 GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP. (GFX) Add to my list Delayed Nyse - 03:53 2022-12-12 pm EST 10.06 USD 0.00% 05:24p Golden Falcon Acquisition : REGISTRATION RIGHTS AND LOCK-UP AGREEMENT - Form 8-K PU 05:23p Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 12/07 Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Funds Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Golden Falcon Acquisition : REGISTRATION RIGHTS AND LOCK-UP AGREEMENT - Form 8-K 12/12/2022 | 05:24pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REGISTRATION RIGHTS AND LOCK-UP AGREEMENT This Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement (this "Agreement") is made and entered into as of December 6, 2022 and effective as of the Closing Date (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement (as defined below)), except for Section 5.1.1, which shall be effective as of the date hereof, by and among MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik A.S., a joint stock corporation organized under the laws of Turkey (the "Company"), and the parties listed on Schedule A hereto (each, a "Holder" and collectively, the "Holders"). Any capitalized term used but not defined herein will have the meaning ascribed to such term in the Business Combination Agreement. RECITALS WHEREAS, the Company is party to that certain Business Combination Agreement, dated as of the date hereof (the "Business Combination Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merlin HoldCo, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("HoldCo"), Merlin IntermediateCo, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of HoldCo ("IntermediateCo"), Merlin FinCo, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of HoldCo ("FinCo"), Merlin Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of IntermediateCo ("MergerSub"), and Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation ("GF"), pursuant to which, among other things, at the Effective Time (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement), Merger Sub will merge with and into GF (the "Merger"), with GF continuing as the surviving company after the Merger, as a result of which, GF will become an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; WHEREAS, GF and certain of the Holders designated as Original Holders on Schedule A hereto (the "Original Holders") are parties to that certain Registration Rights Agreement, dated as of December 17, 2020 (the "Prior Agreement"); WHEREAS, the Original Holders currently hold an aggregate of 8,625,000 shares of GF's Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "GFClass B Common Shares"); WHEREAS, Golden Falcon Sponsor Group, LLC, an Original Holder, currently holds 8,900,000 warrants (the "GF Private Placement Warrants") to purchase, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, 8,900,000 shares of GF's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "GF Class A Common Shares"); WHEREAS, immediately prior to the Effective Time, each GF Class B Common Share shall be automatically converted into one (1) GF Class A Common Share and, after giving effect to such automatic conversion, at the Effective Time and as a result of the Merger, each (i) issued and outstanding GF Class A Common Share shall no longer be outstanding and shall automatically be converted into the right of the holder thereof to receive one (1) Company ADS (as defined below) (and the Company Ordinary Share (as defined below) represented thereby) after giving effect to the Stock Split and (ii) each outstanding GF Private Placement Warrant will automatically become a Company AD Warrant (as defined below) (and the Company Warrant (as defined below) represented thereby) and all rights with respect to GF Class A Common Shares underlying the GF Private Placement Warrants will be automatically converted into rights to purchase Company ADSs (and the Company Ordinary Shares represented thereby) and thereupon assumed by the Company; WHEREAS, certain of the Holders designated as New Holders on Schedule A attached hereto (the "New Holders") hold Company Ordinary Shares at the Effective Time following the consummation of the Stock Split (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement); WHEREAS, the parties to the Prior Agreement desire to terminate the Prior Agreement effective as of the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination"); and WHEREAS, in connection with the Business Combination, and concurrently with the execution and delivery of, the Business Combination Agreement, but effective as of the Closing, with the exception of Section 5.1.1 which is effective as of the date hereof, the Company and the Holders desire to enter into this Agreement, pursuant to which the Company shall grant the Holders certain registration rights following the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement with respect to certain securities of the Company, as set forth in this Agreement. NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants and agreements contained herein, the parties agree as follows: ARTICLE I DEFINITIONS Section 1.1Definitions. For purposes of this Agreement, the following terms and variations thereof have the meanings set forth below: "Adverse Disclosure" shall mean any public disclosure of material non-public information, which disclosure, in the good faith judgment of the Chief Executive Officer or Chief Financial Officer of the Company, after consultation with outside counsel to the Company, (i) would be required to be made in any Registration Statement or Prospectus in order for the applicable Registration Statement or Prospectus not to contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements contained therein in the light of the circumstances under which they were made not misleading, (ii) would not be required to be made at such time if the Registration Statement were not being filed, and (iii) the Company has a bona fide business purpose for not making such information public. "Agreement" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals. "Board" shall mean the Board of Directors of the Company. "Business Combination" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals hereto. "Business Combination Agreement" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals hereto. 2 "Business Day" means a day other than Saturday, Sunday or other day on which commercial banks in New York, New York are authorized or required by law to close. "Change in Control" means the transfer (whether by tender offer, merger, stock purchase, consolidation or other similar transaction), in one transaction or a series of related transactions, to a person or group of affiliated persons of the Company's voting securities if, after such transfer, such person or group of affiliated persons would hold more than 50% of outstanding voting securities of the Company (or surviving entity) or would otherwise have the power to control the Board or to direct the operations of the Company. "Commission" shall mean the Securities and Exchange Commission. "Company" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals. "Company AD Warrants" shall mean an American Depositary Warrant of the Company duly and validly issued against the deposit of an underlying Company Warrant deposited with a reputable bank reasonably acceptable to GF in accordance with one or more customary deposit agreements and representing the right to acquire one (1) Company ADS (and the Company Ordinary Share represented thereby) at an exercise price of $11.50 per Company ADS, subject to adjustment, terms and limitations as described in the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement (as defined in the Business Combination Agreement). "Company ADS" shall mean an American Depositary Share of the Company duly and validly issued against the deposit of an underlying Company Ordinary Share with a reputable bank reasonably acceptable to GF in accordance with one or more customary deposit agreements and representing the right to acquire one (1) Company Ordinary Share. "Company Ordinary Share" shall mean an ordinary share, having a nominal value of TL 1.00, of the Company. "Company Securities" shall, collectively, mean the Company ADSs, Company AD Warrants, Company Ordinary Shares and Company Warrants. "Company Shelf Takedown Notice" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.4 . "Company Warrant" shall mean a warrant representing the right to acquire one (1) Company ADS (and the Company Ordinary Share represented thereby) pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement. "Demand Registration" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.2.1 . "Demand Requesting Holder" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.2.1 . "Demanding Holders" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.2.1 . "Effectiveness Deadline" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.1 . 3 "Exchange Act" shall mean the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as it may be amended from time to time. "Form F-1" means a Registration Statement on Form F-1. "Form F-3" means a Registration Statement on Form F-3. "Founder Lock-up Period" shall have the meaning given in subsection 5.1.2 . "GF Private Placement Warrants" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals. "Holders" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals. "Founder Lock-up Period" shall have the meaning given in subsection 5.1.2 . "Maximum Number of Securities" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.2.4 . "Minimum Amount" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.4 . "Misstatement" shall mean an untrue statement of a material fact or an omission to state a material fact required to be stated in a Registration Statement or Prospectus, or necessary to make the statements in a Registration Statement or Prospectus in the light of the circumstances under which they were made not misleading. "New Holder Lock-up Period" shall have the meaning given in subsection 5.1.1 . "New Holders" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals hereto. "New Registration Statement" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.5 . "Original Holders" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals hereto. "Piggyback Registration" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.3.1 . "Prior Agreement" shall have the meaning given in the Recitals hereto. "Pro Rata" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.2.4 . "Prospectus" shall mean the prospectus included in any Registration Statement, as supplemented by any and all prospectus supplements and as amended by any and all post-effective amendments and including all material incorporated by reference in such prospectus. "Registrable Security", "Registrable Securities" shall mean (a) any outstanding Company ADS (and the Company Ordinary Shares represented thereby) held by a Holder as of the Closing Date, (b) any outstanding Company AD Warrants (and the Company Warrant represented thereby) (including any Company Ordinary Shares issued or issuable upon the exercise of any such Company AD Warrants) held by a Holder as of the Closing Date and (c) any other 4 equity security of the Company issued or issuable with respect to any such security described in (a) or (b) above by way of a stock dividend or stock split or in connection with a combination of shares, recapitalization, merger, consolidation or reorganization; provided , however , that, as to any particular Registrable Security, such securities shall cease to be Registrable Securities when: (A) a Registration Statement with respect to the sale of such securities shall have become effective under the Securities Act and such securities shall have been sold, transferred, disposed of or exchanged in accordance with such Registration Statement; (B) such securities shall have been otherwise transferred, new certificates for such securities not bearing a legend restricting further transfer shall have been delivered by the Company and subsequent public distribution of such securities shall not require registration under the Securities Act; (C) such securities shall have ceased to be outstanding; (D) such securities may be sold without registration pursuant to Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act (or any successor rule promulgated thereafter by the Commission) (but with no volume or manner of sale limitations); or (E) such securities have been sold to, or through, a broker, dealer or underwriter in a public distribution or other public securities transaction. "Registration" shall mean a registration effected by preparing and filing a Registration Statement in compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act, and the applicable rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, and such Registration Statement becoming effective. "Registration Expenses" shall mean the out-of-pocket expenses of a Registration, including, without limitation, the following: (A) all registration and filing fees (including fees with respect to filings required to be made with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.) and any securities exchange on which the Company Securities are then listed; (B) fees and expenses of compliance with securities or blue sky laws (including reasonable and documented fees and disbursements of counsel for the Underwriters in connection with blue sky qualifications of Registrable Securities); (C) printing, messenger, telephone and delivery expenses; (D) reasonable and documented fees and disbursements of counsel for the Company; (E) reasonable and documented fees and disbursements of all independent registered public accountants of the Company incurred specifically in connection with such Registration; and (F) reasonable and documented fees and expenses of one (1) legal counsel (not to exceed $50,000 in the aggregate for each Registration with the prior approval of the Company) selected by (i) the majority-in-interest of the Demanding Holders initiating a Demand Registration to be registered for offer and sale in the applicable Registration, (ii) the majority-in-interest of the Demanding Holders initiating a Shelf Underwritten Offering, or (iii) the majority-in-interest of participating Holders under Section 2.1 if the Registration was initiated by the Company for its own account or that of a Company securityholder other than pursuant to rights under this Agreement, in each case to be registered for offer and sale in the applicable Registration. 5 "Registration Statement" shall mean any registration statement that covers the Registrable Securities pursuant to the provisions of this Agreement, including the Prospectus included in such registration statement, amendments (including post-effective amendments) and supplements to such registration statement, and all exhibits to and all material incorporated by reference in such registration statement. "Resale Shelf Registration Statement" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.1 . "Securities Act" shall mean the Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time. "SEC Guidance" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.5 . "Shelf Takedown Notice" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.4 . "Shelf Underwritten Offering" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.4 . "SUO Demanding Holders" shall mean the applicable Holders having the right to make, and actually making, a written demand for a Shelf Underwritten Offering of Registrable Securities pursuant to subsection 2.1.4. "SUO Requesting Holder" shall have the meaning given in subsection 2.1.4 . "Transfer" shall mean to, directly or indirectly, sell, transfer, assign, pledge, encumber, hypothecate or similarly dispose of, either voluntarily or involuntarily, or to enter into any contract, option or other arrangement or understanding with respect to the sale, transfer, assignment, pledge, encumbrance, hypothecation or similar disposition of, any interest owned by a person or any interest (including a beneficial interest) in, or the ownership, control or possession of, any interest owned by a person. "Underwriter" shall mean a securities dealer who purchases any Registrable Securities as principal in an Underwritten Offering and not as part of such dealer's market-making activities. "Underwritten Registration" or "Underwritten Offering" shall mean a Registration in which securities of the Company are sold to an Underwriter in a firm commitment underwriting for distribution to the public. 6 ARTICLE II REGISTRATION Section 2.1 Resale Shelf Registration Rights 2.1.1 Registration Statement Covering Resale of Registrable Securities . The Company shall prepare and file or cause to be prepared and filed with the Commission, no later than forty-five (45) days following the Closing Date, a Registration Statement to permit the public resale of all the Registrable Securities held by the Holders from time to time as permitted by Rule 415 of the Securities Act or any successor thereto on the terms and conditions specified in this subsection 2.1.1 (the "Resale Shelf Registration Statement"). The Resale Shelf Registration Statement shall be on Form F-1 (or such other form of registration statement as is then available to permit Registration of such Registrable Securities for resale). The Company shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the Resale Shelf Registration Statement to be declared effective as soon as possible after filing, but in no event later than sixty (60) days following the filing deadline (the "Effectiveness Deadline"); provided, that the Effectiveness Deadline shall be extended to ninety (90) days after the filing deadline if the Registration Statement is reviewed by, and receives comments from, the Commission. Once effective, the Company shall use commercially reasonable efforts to cause the Resale Shelf Registration Statement to remain effective and to be supplemented and amended to the extent necessary to ensure that such Registration Statement is available or, if not available, to ensure that another Registration Statement is available, under the Securities Act at all times until all Registrable Securities have been disposed of in accordance with the intended method(s) of distribution set forth in such Registration Statement or have ceased to be Registrable Securities. The Registration Statement filed with the Commission pursuant to this subsection 2.1.1 shall contain a prospectus in such form as to permit any Holder to sell such Registrable Securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act (or any successor or similar provision adopted by the Commission then in effect) at any time beginning on the effective date for such Registration Statement (subject to lock-up restrictions provided in Section 5.1 of this Agreement), and shall provide that such Registrable Securities may be sold pursuant to any method or combination of methods legally available to, and requested by, Holders. The Company shall use commercially reasonable efforts to convert the Resale Shelf Registration Statement on Form F-1 to a Resale Shelf Registration Statement on Form F-3 as promptly as practicable after the Company is eligible to use a Resale Shelf Registration Statement on Form F-3 and have the Resale Shelf Registration Statement on Form F-3 declared effective as promptly as practicable and to cause such Resale Shelf Registration Statement on Form F-3 to remain effective, and to be supplemented and amended to the extent necessary to ensure that such Registration Statement is available or, if not available, to ensure that another Registration Statement is available, under the Securities Act at all times until all Registrable Securities have been disposed of in accordance with the intended method(s) of distribution set forth in such Registration Statement or have ceased to be Registrable Securities. 2.1.2 Notification and Distribution of Materials . The Company shall notify the Holders in writing of the effectiveness of the Resale Shelf Registration Statement as soon as practicable, and in any event within one (1) Business Day after the Resale Shelf Registration Statement becomes effective, and shall furnish to them, without charge, such number of copies of the Resale Shelf Registration Statement (including any amendments, supplements and exhibits), the Prospectus contained therein (including each preliminary prospectus and all related amendments and supplements) and any documents incorporated by reference in the Resale Shelf Registration Statement or such other documents as the Holders may reasonably request in order to facilitate the sale of the Registrable Securities in the manner described in the Resale Shelf Registration Statement. 7 2.1.3 Amendments and Supplements . If any Resale Shelf Registration Statement filed pursuant to Section 2.1.1 is filed on Form F-3 and thereafter the Company becomes ineligible to use Form F-3 for secondary sales, the Company shall promptly notify the Holders of such ineligibility and use its commercially reasonable efforts to file a shelf registration on an appropriate form as promptly as practicable to replace the shelf registration statement on Form F-3 and have such replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement declared effective as promptly as practicable and to cause such replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement to remain effective, and to be supplemented and amended to the extent necessary to ensure that such Resale Shelf Registration Statement is available or, if not available, that another Resale Shelf Registration Statement is available, for the resale of all the Registrable Securities held by the Holders until all such Registrable Securities have ceased to be Registrable Securities; provided, however, that at any time the Company once again becomes eligible to use Form F-3, the Company shall cause such replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement to be amended, or shall file a new replacement Resale Shelf Registration Statement, such that the Resale Shelf Registration Statement is once again on Form F-3. 2.1.4 At any time and from time to time following the effectiveness of the shelf registration statement required by subsection 2.1.1 or subsection 2.1.2 , any Holder may request to sell all or a portion of their Registrable Securities in an underwritten offering that is registered pursuant to such shelf registration statement (a "Shelf Underwritten Offering"); provided that such Holder(s) reasonably expects to sell Registrable Securities yielding aggregate gross proceeds in excess of $15,000,000 from such Shelf Underwritten Offering (such amount of Registrable Securities, as applicable, the "Minimum Amount"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company is not obligated to effect a Shelf Underwritten Offering within 120 days after the closing of a Shelf Underwritten Offering. All requests for a Shelf Underwritten Offering shall be made by giving written notice to the Company (the "Shelf Takedown Notice"). Each Shelf Takedown Notice shall specify the approximate number of Registrable Securities proposed to be sold in the Shelf Underwritten Offering and the expected price range (net of underwriting discounts and commissions) of such Shelf Underwritten Offering. Within two (2) business days after receipt of any Shelf Takedown Notice, the Company shall give written notice of such requested Shelf Underwritten Offering to all other Holders of Registrable Securities (the "Company Shelf Takedown Notice") and each Holder of Registrable Securities who thereafter wishes to include all or a portion of such Holder's Registrable Securities in a Registration pursuant to a Shelf Underwritten Offering (each such Holder that includes all or a portion of such Holder's Registrable Securities in such Shelf Underwritten Offering, a "SUO Requesting Holder") shall so notify the Company of its intent to participate in such Shelf Underwritten Offering, in writing, within three (3) business days after the receipt by such Holder of the Company Shelf Takedown Notice. Upon receipt by the Company of any such written notification from a SUO Requesting Holder(s) to the Company, subject to the provisions of subsection 2.2.4 , the Company shall include in such Shelf Underwritten Offering all Registrable Securities of such SUO Requesting Holder(s). The Company shall, together with all participating Holders of Registrable Securities of the Company proposing (and permitted) to distribute their securities through such Shelf Underwritten Offering, enter into an underwriting agreement in customary form for such Shelf Underwritten Offering with the managing Underwriter or Underwriters selected by the majority-in-interest of the participating Holders after consultation with the Company and shall take all such other reasonable actions as are reasonably requested by the managing Underwriter or Underwriters in order to facilitate the disposition of such Registrable Securities. In connection with any Shelf Underwritten Offering contemplated by this subsection 2.1.4 , subject to Section 3.3 and Article IV , the underwriting agreement into which each Holder and the Company shall enter shall contain representations, covenants, indemnities and other rights and obligations in customary form for such Shelf Underwritten Offering by the Company. 8 2.1.5 Notwithstanding the registration obligations set forth in this Section 2.1 , in the event the Commission informs the Company that all of the Registrable Securities cannot, as a result of the application of Rule 415, be registered for resale as a secondary offering on a single Registration Statement, the Company agrees to promptly (i) inform each of the Holders thereof and use its commercially reasonable efforts to file amendments to the Resale Shelf Registration Statement as required by the Commission and/or (ii) withdraw the Resale Shelf Registration Statement and file a new registration statement (a "New Registration Statement") on Form F-1 (or such other form of registration statement as is then available to permit Registration of such Registrable Securities for resale); provided, however, that prior to filing such amendment or New Registration Statement, the Company shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to advocate with the Commission for the registration of all of the Registrable Securities in accordance with any publicly-available written or oral guidance, comments, requirements or requests of the Commission staff (the "SEC Guidance"). Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, if any SEC Guidance sets forth a limitation of the number of Registrable Securities permitted to be registered on a particular Registration Statement as a secondary offering (and notwithstanding that the Company used its commercially reasonable efforts to advocate with the Commission for the registration of all or a greater number of Registrable Securities), unless otherwise directed in writing by a Holder as to its Registrable Securities, the number of Registrable Securities to be registered on such Registration Statement will be reduced on a pro rata basis based on the total number of Registrable Securities held by the Holders, subject to a determination by the Commission that certain Holders must be reduced first based on the number of Registrable Securities held by such Holders. In the event the Company amends the Resale Shelf Registration Statement or files a New Registration Statement, as the case may be, under clause (i) or (ii) above, the Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the Commission, as promptly as allowed by Commission or SEC Guidance provided to the Company or to registrants of securities in general, one or more registration statements on Form F-1 or such other form available to register for resale those Registrable Securities that were not registered for resale on the Resale Shelf Registration Statement, as amended, or the New Registration Statement. 2.1.6 Registrations effected pursuant to this Section 2.1 shall not be counted as Demand Registrations effected pursuant to Section 2.2 . Section 2.2Demand Registration. 2.2.1 Request for Registration . Subject to the provisions of subsection 2.2.4 and Section 2.4 hereof and provided that the Company does not have an effective Registration Statement pursuant to subsection 2.1.1 or subsection 2.1.2 covering Registrable Securities, at any time and from time to time on or after the Effective Time, Holders holding at least $10,000,000 of the then-outstanding number of Registrable Securities held by all Holders (such Holders, the "Demanding Holders"), may make a written demand for Registration of all or part of their Registrable Securities on Form F-1 (or such other form of registration statement as is then available to permit Registration of such Registrable Securities for resale by such Demanding Holders), which written demand shall describe the amount and type of securities to be included in such 9 Registration and the intended method(s) of distribution thereof (such written demand, a "Demand Registration"). The Company shall, within ten (10) days of the Company's receipt of the Demand Registration, notify, in writing, all other Holders of Registrable Securities of such demand, and each Holder of Registrable Securities who thereafter wishes to include all or a portion of such Holder's Registrable Securities in a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration (each such Holder that includes all or a portion of such Holder's Registrable Securities in such Registration, a "Demand Requesting Holder") shall so notify the Company, in writing, within five (5) days after the receipt by the Holder of the notice from the Company. Upon receipt by the Company of any such written notification from a Demand Requesting Holder(s) to the Company, such Demand Requesting Holder(s) shall be entitled to have their Registrable Securities included in a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration and the Company shall (i) file a Registration Statement in respect of all Registrable Securities requested by the Demanding Holders and Demand Requesting Holder(s) pursuant to such Demand Registration, not more than forty five (45) days immediately after the Company's receipt of the Demand Registration, and (ii) effect the Registration thereunder as soon thereafter as practicable. Under no circumstances shall the Company be obligated to effect more than an aggregate of five (5) Demand Registrations under this subsection 2.2.1 . 2.2.2 Effective Registration . Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection 2.2.1 above or any other part of this Agreement, a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration shall not count as a Registration unless and until (i) the Registration Statement filed with the Commission with respect to a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration has been declared effective by the Commission and (ii) the Company has complied with all of its obligations under this Agreement with respect thereto; provided that if, after such Registration Statement has been declared effective, an offering of Registrable Securities in a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration is subsequently interfered with by any stop order or injunction of the Commission, federal or state court or any other governmental agency, the Registration Statement with respect to such Registration shall be deemed not to have been declared effective, unless and until, (i) such stop order or injunction is removed, rescinded or otherwise terminated, and (ii) a majority-in-interest of the Demanding Holders initiating such Demand Registration thereafter affirmatively elect to continue with such Registration and accordingly notify the Company in writing, but in no event later than five (5) days after such stop order or injunction is removed, rescinded or otherwise terminated, of such election; provided, further, that the Company shall not be obligated or required to file another Registration Statement until the Registration Statement that has been previously filed with respect to a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration becomes effective or is subsequently terminated. 2.2.3 Underwritten Offering . Subject to the provisions of subsection 2.2.4 and Section 2.4 hereof, if a majority-in-interest of the Demanding Holders so advise the Company as part of their Demand Registration that the offering of the Registrable Securities pursuant to such Demand Registration shall be in the form of an Underwritten Offering, then the right of such Demanding Holder or Demand Requesting Holder (if any) to include its Registrable Securities in such Registration shall be conditioned upon such Holder's participation in such Underwritten Offering and the inclusion of such Holder's Registrable Securities in such Underwritten Offering to the extent provided herein. All such Holders proposing to distribute their Registrable Securities through an Underwritten Offering under this subsection 2.2.3 shall enter into an underwriting agreement in customary form with the Underwriter(s) selected for such Underwritten Offering by the majority-in-interest of the Demanding Holders initiating the Demand Registration. 10 2.2.4 Reduction of Underwritten Offering . If the managing Underwriter or Underwriters in an Underwritten Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration or a Shelf Underwritten Offering, in good faith, advises the Company, the Demanding Holders and the Demand Requesting Holders (if any) (or in the case of a Shelf Underwritten Offering, the SUO Demanding Holders and the SUO Requesting Holders (if any)) in writing that the dollar amount or number of Registrable Securities that the Demanding Holders and the Demand Requesting Holders (if any) (or in the case of a Shelf Underwritten Offering, the SUO Demanding Holders and the SUO Requesting Holders (if any)) desire to sell, taken together with all other Company Securities or other equity securities that the Company desires to sell and the Company Securities, if any, as to which a Registration has been requested pursuant to separate written contractual piggy-back registration rights held by any other stockholders who desire to sell, exceeds the maximum dollar amount or maximum number of equity securities that can be sold in the Underwritten Offering without adversely affecting the proposed offering price, the timing, the distribution method, or the probability of success of such offering (such maximum dollar amount or maximum number of such securities, as applicable, the "Maximum Number of Securities"), then the Company shall include in such Underwritten Offering, as follows: (i) first, the Registrable Securities of the Demanding Holders and the Demand Requesting Holders (if any) (or in the case of a Shelf Underwritten Offering, the SUO Demanding Holders and the SUO Requesting Holders (if any)) (pro rata based on the respective number of Registrable Securities that each Demanding Holder and Demand Requesting Holder (if any) (or in the case of a Shelf Underwritten Offering, that each SUO Demanding Holder and SUO Requesting Holder (if any)) has requested be included in such Underwritten Registration and the aggregate number of Registrable Securities that the Demanding Holders and Demand Requesting Holders (or in the case of a Shelf Underwritten Offering, the SUO Demanding Holders and the SUO Requesting Holders (if any)) have requested be included in such Underwritten Registration (such proportion is referred to herein as "Pro Rata")) that can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; (ii) second, to the extent that the Maximum Number of Securities has not been reached under the foregoing clause (i), Company Securities or other equity securities that the Company desires to sell, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; and (iii) third, to the extent that the Maximum Number of Securities has not been reached under the foregoing clauses (i) and (ii), Company Securities or other equity securities of other persons or entities that the Company is obligated to register in a Registration pursuant to separate written contractual arrangements with such persons and that can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities. 2.2.5 Demand Registration Withdrawal . A majority-in-interest of the combined Demanding Holders and Demand Requesting Holders (if any) (or in the case of a Shelf Underwritten Offering, the SUO Demanding Holders and SUO Requesting Holders (if any)), pursuant to a Registration under subsection 2.2.1 or a Shelf Underwritten Offering pursuant to subsection 2.1.4 shall have the right to withdraw from a Registration pursuant to such Demand Registration or from a Shelf Underwritten Offering for any or no reason whatsoever upon written notification to the Company and the Underwriter or Underwriters (if any) of their intention to withdraw from such Registration prior to the effectiveness of the Registration Statement filed with the Commission with respect to the Registration of their Registrable Securities pursuant to such 11 Demand Registration or Shelf Underwritten Offering. If a majority-in-interest of the Demanding Holders and Demand Requesting Holders (if any), withdraws from a proposed offering pursuant to this Section 2.2.5 , then such registration shall not count as a Demand Registration provided for in Section 2.2 . Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Agreement, the Company shall be responsible for the Registration Expenses incurred in connection with a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration or a Shelf Underwritten Offering prior to its withdrawal under this subsection 2.2.5 . Section 2.3Piggyback Registration. 2.3.1 Piggyback Rights . If the Company proposes to file a Registration Statement under the Securities Act with respect to an offering of equity securities, or securities or other obligations exercisable or exchangeable for, or convertible into equity securities, for its own account or for the account of securityholders of the Company (other than Holders of Registrable Securities, which offerings are covered by Section 2.1 or Section 2.2 ), other than a Registration Statement (i) filed in connection with any employee stock option or other benefit plan, (ii) for an exchange offer or offering of securities solely to the Company's existing securityholders or upon exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants, (iii) for an offering of debt that is convertible into equity securities of the Company, (iv) for a dividend reinvestment plan, or (v) filed in connection with any business combination or acquisition involving the Company, then the Company shall give written notice of such proposed filing to all of the Holders of Registrable Securities as soon as practicable but not less than ten (10) days before the anticipated filing date of such Registration Statement, which notice shall (A) describe the amount and type of securities to be included in such offering, the intended method(s) of distribution, and the name of the proposed managing Underwriter or Underwriters, if any, in such offering, and (B) offer to all of the Holders of Registrable Securities the opportunity to register the sale of such number of Registrable Securities as such Holders may request in writing within five (5) days after receipt of such written notice (such Registration a "Piggyback Registration"). The Company shall, in good faith, cause such Registrable Securities to be included in such Piggyback Registration and shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the managing Underwriter or Underwriters of a proposed Underwritten Offering to permit the Registrable Securities requested by the Holders pursuant to this subsection 2.3.1 to be included in a Piggyback Registration on the same terms and conditions as any similar securities of the Company included in such Registration and to permit the sale or other disposition of such Registrable Securities in accordance with the intended method(s) of distribution thereof. All such Holders proposing to distribute their Registrable Securities through an Underwritten Offering under this subsection 2.3.1 shall enter into an underwriting agreement in customary form with the Underwriter(s) selected for such Underwritten Offering by the Company. 2.3.2 Reduction of Piggyback Registration . If the managing Underwriter or Underwriters in an Underwritten Registration that is to be a Piggyback Registration, in good faith, advises the Company and the Holders of Registrable Securities participating in the Piggyback Registration in writing that the dollar amount or number of shares of Company Securities or other equity securities that the Company desires to sell, taken together with (i) the Company Securities or other equity securities, if any, as to which Registration has been demanded pursuant to separate written contractual arrangements with persons or entities other than the Holders of Registrable 12 Securities hereunder, (ii) the Registrable Securities as to which registration has been requested pursuant to this Section 2.3 , and (iii) the Company Securities or other equity securities, if any, as to which Registration has been requested pursuant to separate written contractual piggy-back registration rights of other stockholders of the Company, exceeds the Maximum Number of Securities, then: (i) If the Registration is undertaken for the Company's account, the Company shall include in any such Registration (A) first, Company Securities or other equity securities that the Company desires to sell, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; (B) second, to the extent that the Maximum Number of Securities has not been reached under the foregoing clause (A), the Registrable Securities of Holders exercising their rights to register their Registrable Securities pursuant to subsection 2.3.1 hereof, Pro Rata, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; and (C) third, to the extent that the Maximum Number of Securities has not been reached under the foregoing clauses (A) and (B), Company Securities, if any, as to which Registration has been requested pursuant to written contractual piggy-back registration rights of other stockholders of the Company, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; and (ii) If the Registration is pursuant to a request by persons or entities other than the Holders of Registrable Securities, then the Company shall include in any such Registration (A) first, Company Securities or other equity securities, if any, of such requesting persons or entities, other than the Holders of Registrable Securities, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; (B) second, to the extent that the Maximum Number of Securities has not been reached under the foregoing clause (A), the Registrable Securities of Holders exercising their rights to register their Registrable Securities pursuant to subsection 2.3.1 , Pro Rata, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; (C) third, to the extent that the Maximum Number of Securities has not been reached under the foregoing clauses (A) and (B), Company Securities or other equity securities that the Company desires to sell, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities; and (D) fourth, to the extent that the Maximum Number of Securities has not been reached under the foregoing clauses (A), (B) and (C), Company Securities or other equity securities for the account of other persons or entities that the Company is obligated to register pursuant to separate written contractual arrangements with such persons or entities, which can be sold without exceeding the Maximum Number of Securities. 2.3.3 Piggyback Registration Withdrawal . Any Holder of Registrable Securities shall have the right to withdraw from a Piggyback Registration for any or no reason whatsoever upon written notification to the Company and the Underwriter or Underwriters (if any) of his, her or its intention to withdraw from such Piggyback Registration prior to the effectiveness of the 13 Registration Statement filed with the Commission with respect to such Piggyback Registration. The Company (whether on its own good faith determination or as the result of a request for withdrawal by persons pursuant to separate written contractual obligations) may withdraw a Registration Statement filed with the Commission in connection with a Piggyback Registration at any time prior to the effectiveness of such Registration Statement. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Agreement, the Company shall be responsible for the Registration Expenses incurred in connection with the Piggyback Registration prior to its withdrawal under this subsection 2.3.3 . 2.3.4 Unlimited Piggyback Registration Rights . For purposes of clarity, any Registration effected pursuant to Section 2.3 hereof shall not be counted as a Registration pursuant to a Demand Registration effected under Section 2.2 hereof. Section 2.4Restrictions on Registration Rights. If (A) the Holders have requested an Underwritten Registration and the Company and the Holders are unable to obtain the commitment of underwriters to firmly underwrite the offer; or (B) in the good faith judgment of the Board such Registration would be materially detrimental to the Company and the Board concludes as a result that it is essential to defer the filing of such Registration Statement at such time, then in each case the Company shall furnish to such Holders a certificate signed by the Chairman of the Board stating that in the good faith judgment of the Board it would be materially detrimental to the Company for such Registration Statement to be filed in the near future and that it is therefore essential to defer the filing of such Registration Statement. In such event, the Company shall have the right to defer such filing for a period of not more than sixty (60) days; provided , however , that the Company shall not defer its obligation in this manner more than two times, which may be consecutive, in any 12 month period. ARTICLE III COMPANY PROCEDURES Section 3.1General Procedures. If at any time on or after the Effective Time the Company is required to effect the Registration of Registrable Securities, the Company shall use its commercially reasonable efforts to effect such Registration to permit the sale of such Registrable Securities in accordance with the intended plan of distribution thereof, and pursuant thereto the Company shall, as expeditiously as possible: 3.1.1 prepare and file with the Commission as soon as practicable a Registration Statement with respect to such Registrable Securities and use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause such Registration Statement to become effective and remain effective until all Registrable Securities covered by such Registration Statement have been sold; 3.1.2 prepare and file with the Commission such amendments and post-effective amendments to the Registration Statement, and such supplements to the Prospectus, as may be reasonably requested by the Holders or any Underwriter of Registrable Securities or as may be required by the rules, regulations or instructions applicable to the registration form used by the Company or by the Securities Act or rules and regulations thereunder to keep the Registration Statement effective until all Registrable Securities covered by such Registration Statement are sold in accordance with the intended plan of distribution set forth in such Registration Statement or supplement to the Prospectus; 14 3.1.3 prior to filing a Registration Statement or Prospectus, or any amendment or supplement thereto, furnish without charge to the Underwriters, if any, and the Holders of Registrable Securities included in such Registration, and such Holders' legal counsel, copies of such Registration Statement as proposed to be filed, each amendment and supplement to such Registration Statement (in each case including all exhibits thereto and documents incorporated by reference therein), the Prospectus included in such Registration Statement (including each preliminary Prospectus), and such other documents as the Underwriters and the Holders of Registrable Securities included in such Registration or the legal counsel for any such Holders may request in order to facilitate the disposition of the Registrable Securities owned by such Holders; 3.1.4 prior to any public offering of Registrable Securities, use its commercially reasonable efforts to (i) register or qualify the Registrable Securities covered by the Registration Statement under such securities or "blue sky" laws of such jurisdictions in the United States as the Holders of Registrable Securities included in such Registration Statement (in light of their intended plan of distribution) may reasonably request and (ii) take such action reasonably necessary to cause such Registrable Securities covered by the Registration Statement to be registered with or approved by such other governmental authorities as may be reasonably necessary, following opinion of Company legal counsel, by virtue of the business and operations of the Company and do any and all other acts and things that may be reasonably necessary or advisable, following opinion of Company legal counsel, to enable the Holders of Registrable Securities included in such Registration Statement to consummate the disposition of such Registrable Securities in such jurisdictions; provided , however , that the Company shall not be required to qualify generally to do business in any jurisdiction where it would not otherwise be required to qualify or take any action to which it would be subject to general service of process or taxation in any such jurisdiction where it is not then otherwise so subject; 3.1.5 cause all such Registrable Securities to be listed on each securities exchange or automated quotation system on which similar securities issued by the Company are then listed; 3.1.6 provide a transfer agent or warrant agent, as applicable, and registrar for all such Registrable Securities no later than the effective date of such Registration Statement; 3.1.7 advise each Holder of such Registrable Securities covered by such Registration Statement, promptly after it shall receive notice or obtain knowledge thereof, of the issuance of any stop order by the Commission suspending the effectiveness of such Registration Statement or the initiation or threatening of any proceeding for such purpose and promptly use its commercially reasonable efforts to prevent the issuance of any stop order or to obtain its withdrawal if such stop order should be issued; 3.1.8 advise each Holder of Registrable Securities covered by such Registration Statement, promptly after the Company receives notice thereof, of the time when such registration statement has been declared effective or a supplement to any Prospectus forming a part of such registration statement has been filed; 15 3.1.9 at least five (5) days prior to the filing of any Registration Statement or Prospectus or any amendment or supplement to such Registration Statement or Prospectus, furnish a copy thereof to each Holder of such Registrable Securities or its counsel; 3.1.10 notify the Holders at any time when a Prospectus relating to such Registration Statement is required to be delivered under the Securities Act, of the happening of any event as a result of which the Prospectus included in such Registration Statement, as then in effect, includes a Misstatement, and then to correct such Misstatement as set forth in Section 3.4 hereof; 3.1.11 permit a representative of the Holders, the Underwriters, if any, and any attorney or accountant retained by such Holders or Underwriter to participate, at each such person's own expense, in the preparation of the Registration Statement, and cause the Company's officers, directors and employees to supply all information reasonably requested by any such representative, Underwriter, attorney or accountant in connection with the Registration; provided , however , that such representatives or Underwriters enter into a confidentiality agreement, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Company, prior to the release or disclosure of any such information; 3.1.12 obtain a "cold comfort" letter from the Company's independent registered public accountants (and the independent accountant of any other entity whose financial statements are included in (or incorporated by reference in) a Registration Statement) in the event of an Underwritten Registration, in customary form and covering such matters of the type customarily covered by "cold comfort" letters as the managing Underwriter may reasonably request, and reasonably satisfactory to a majority-in-interest of the participating Holders and such managing Underwriter; 3.1.13 on the date the Registrable Securities are delivered for sale pursuant to such Registration, obtain an opinion, dated such date, of counsel representing the Company for the purposes of such Registration, addressed to the Holders, the placement agent or sales agent, if any, and the Underwriters, if any, covering such legal matters with respect to the Registration in respect of which such opinion is being given as the Holders, placement agent, sales agent, or Underwriter may reasonably request and as are customarily included in such opinions and negative assurance letters, and reasonably satisfactory to a majority in interest of the participating Holders; 3.1.14 in the event of any Underwritten Offering, enter into and perform its obligations under an underwriting agreement, in usual and customary form, with the managing Underwriter of such offering; 3.1.15 make available to its security holders, as soon as reasonably practicable, an earnings statement covering the period of at least twelve (12) months beginning with the first day of the Company's first full calendar quarter after the effective date of the Registration Statement which satisfies the provisions of Section 11(a) of the Securities Act and Rule 158 thereunder (or any successor rule promulgated thereafter by the Commission); 16 3.1.16 if the Registration involves the Registration of Registrable Securities involving gross proceeds in excess of $20,000,000, use its commercially reasonable efforts to make available senior executives of the Company to participate in customary "road show" presentations that may be reasonably requested by the Underwriter in any Underwritten Offering; and 3.1.17 otherwise, in good faith, cooperate reasonably with, and take such customary actions as may reasonably be requested by the Holders, in connection with such Registration. Section 3.2Registration Expenses. The Registration Expenses of all Registrations shall be borne by the Company. It is acknowledged by the Holders that the Holders shall bear all incremental selling expenses relating to the sale of Registrable Securities, such as Underwriters' commissions and discounts, brokerage fees, Underwriter marketing costs and, other than as set forth in the definition of "Registration Expenses," all reasonable fees and expenses of any legal counsel representing the Holders. Section 3.3Requirements for Participation in Underwritten Offerings. No person may participate in any Underwritten Offering for equity securities of the Company pursuant to a Registration initiated by the Company hereunder unless such person (i) agrees to sell such person's securities on the basis provided in any underwriting arrangements approved by the Company and (ii) completes and executes all customary questionnaires, powers of attorney, indemnities, lock-up agreements, underwriting agreements and other customary documents as may be reasonably required under the terms of such underwriting arrangements. Section 3.4Suspension of Sales; Adverse Disclosure. Upon receipt of written notice from the Company that a Registration Statement or Prospectus contains a Misstatement, each of the Holders shall forthwith discontinue disposition of Registrable Securities until he, she or it has received copies of a supplemented or amended Prospectus correcting the Misstatement (it being understood that the Company hereby covenants to prepare and file such supplement or amendment as soon as practicable after the time of such notice), or until he, she or it is advised in writing by the Company that the use of the Prospectus may be resumed. If the filing, initial effectiveness or continued use of a Registration Statement in respect of any Registration at any time would require the Company to make an Adverse Disclosure or would require the inclusion in such Registration Statement of financial statements that are unavailable to the Company for reasons beyond the Company's control, the Company may, upon giving prompt written notice of such action to the Holders, delay the filing or initial effectiveness of, or suspend use of, such Registration Statement for the shortest period of time, but in no event more than sixty (60) days, determined in good faith by the Company to be necessary for such purpose. In the event the Company exercises its rights under the preceding sentence, the Holders agree to suspend, immediately upon their receipt of the notice referred to above, their use of the Prospectus relating to any Registration in connection with any sale or offer to sell Registrable Securities. The Company shall immediately notify the Holders of the expiration of any period during which it exercised its rights under this Section 3.4 . 17 Section 3.5Reporting Obligations. As long as any Holder shall own Registrable Securities, the Company, at all times while it shall be a reporting company under the Exchange Act, covenants to file timely (or obtain extensions in respect thereof and file within the applicable grace period) all reports required to be filed by the Company after the Closing Date pursuant to Sections 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act and to promptly furnish the Holders with true and complete copies of all such filings upon request. The Company further covenants that it shall take such further action as any Holder may reasonably request, all to the extent required from time to time to enable such Holder to sell Registrable Securities held by such Holder without registration under the Securities Act within the limitation of the exemptions provided by Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act (or any successor rule promulgated thereafter by the Commission), including providing any legal opinions. Upon the request of any Holder, the Company shall deliver to such Holder a written certification of a duly authorized officer as to whether it has complied with such requirements. Section 3.6Limitations on Registration Rights. The Company shall not hereafter enter into any agreement with respect to its securities which is inconsistent with or violates the rights granted to the Holders of Registrable Securities in this Agreement and in the event of any conflict between any such agreement or agreements and this Agreement, the terms of this Agreement shall prevail. ARTICLE IV INDEMNIFICATION AND CONTRIBUTION Section 4.1 Indemnification 4.1.1 The Company agrees to indemnify, to the extent permitted by law, each Holder of Registrable Securities, its officers and directors and agents and each person who controls such Holder (within the meaning of the Securities Act) against all losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses (including reasonable and documented attorneys' fees) caused by any untrue or alleged untrue statement of material fact contained in any Registration Statement, Prospectus or preliminary Prospectus or any amendment thereof or supplement thereto or any omission or alleged omission of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, except insofar as the same are caused by or contained in any information furnished in writing to the Company by such Holder expressly for use therein. 4.1.2 In connection with any Registration Statement in which a Holder of Registrable Securities is participating, such Holder shall furnish to the Company in writing such information and affidavits as the Company reasonably requests for use in connection with any such Registration Statement or Prospectus and, to the extent permitted by law, shall indemnify the Company, its directors and officers and agents and each person who controls the Company (within the meaning of the Securities Act) against any losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses (including without limitation reasonable attorneys' fees) resulting from any untrue statement of material fact contained in the Registration Statement, Prospectus or preliminary Prospectus or any amendment thereof or supplement thereto or any omission of a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading, but only to the extent that such untrue statement or omission is contained in any information or affidavit so furnished in writing by such Holder expressly for use therein; provided , however , that the obligation to indemnify shall be several, not joint and several, among such Holders of Registrable Securities, and the liability of each such Holder of Registrable Securities shall be in proportion to and limited to the net proceeds received by such Holder from the sale of Registrable Securities pursuant to such Registration Statement. 18 4.1.3 Any person entitled to indemnification herein shall (i) give prompt written notice to the indemnifying party of any claim with respect to which it seeks indemnification (provided that the failure to give prompt notice shall not impair any person's right to indemnification hereunder to the extent such failure has not materially prejudiced the indemnifying party) and (ii) unless in such indemnified party's reasonable judgment a conflict of interest between such indemnified and indemnifying parties may exist with respect to such claim, permit such indemnifying party to assume the defense of such claim with counsel reasonably satisfactory to the indemnified party. If such defense is assumed, the indemnifying party shall not be subject to any liability for any settlement made by the indemnified party without its consent (but such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld). An indemnifying party who is not entitled to, or elects not to, assume the defense of a claim shall not be obligated to pay the fees and expenses of more than one counsel for all parties indemnified by such indemnifying party with respect to such claim, unless in the reasonable judgment of any indemnified party a conflict of interest may exist between such indemnified party and any other of such indemnified parties with respect to such claim. No indemnifying party shall, without the consent of the indemnified party, consent to the entry of any judgment or enter into any settlement which cannot be settled in all respects by the payment of money (and such money is so paid by the indemnifying party pursuant to the terms of such settlement) or which settlement does not include as an unconditional term thereof the giving by the claimant or plaintiff to such indemnified party of a release from all liability in respect to such claim or litigation. 4.1.4 The indemnification provided for under this Agreement shall remain in full force and effect regardless of any investigation made by or on behalf of the indemnified party or any officer, director or controlling person of such indemnified party and shall survive the transfer of Registrable Securities. The Company and each Holder of Registrable Securities participating in an offering also agree to make such provisions as are reasonably requested by any indemnified party for contribution to such party in the event the Company's or such Holder's indemnification is unavailable for any reason. 4.1.5 If the indemnification provided under Section 4.1 hereof from the indemnifying party is unavailable or insufficient to hold harmless an indemnified party in respect of any losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses referred to herein, then the indemnifying party, in lieu of indemnifying the indemnified party, shall contribute to the amount paid or payable by the indemnified party as a result of such losses, claims, damages, liabilities and expenses in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative fault of the indemnifying party and the indemnified party, as well as any other relevant equitable considerations. The relative fault of the indemnifying party and indemnified party shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether any action in question, including any untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or omission or alleged omission to state a material fact, was made by, or relates to information supplied by, such indemnifying party or indemnified party, and the indemnifying party's and indemnified party's relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such action; provided , however , that the liability of any Holder under this subsection 4.1.5 19 shall be limited to the amount of the net proceeds received by such Holder in such offering giving rise to such liability. The amount paid or payable by a party as a result of the losses or other liabilities referred to above shall be deemed to include, subject to the limitations set forth in subsections 4.1.1 , 4.1.2 and 4.1.3 above, any reasonable and documented legal or other fees, charges or expenses reasonably incurred by such party in connection with any investigation or proceeding. The parties hereto agree that it would not be just and equitable if contribution pursuant to this subsection 4.1.5 were determined by pro rata allocation or by any other method of allocation, which does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to in this subsection 4.1.5 . No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Securities Act) shall be entitled to contribution pursuant to this subsection 4.1.5 from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation. ARTICLE V LOCK-UP Section 5.1Lock-Up. 5.1.1 Except as permitted by Section 5.2 , the New Holders shall not Transfer any Company Ordinary Shares or Company ADSs beneficially owned or owned of record by such New Holders for a period of 180 days from the Closing Date (the "New Holder Lock-up Period"). In addition to the foregoing, the New Holders shall not Transfer any Company Ordinary Shares or Company ADSs from the date hereof through the Closing Date. 5.1.2 Except as permitted by Section 5.2 , the Original Holders shall not Transfer (a) any Company ADSs (and/or the Company Ordinary Shares represented thereby) beneficially owned or owned of record by such Original Holder which were previously shares of GF Class B Common Shares, until the earlier of (A) the date that is one (1) year after the Closing Date and (B) subsequent to the Closing Date, (x) if the last reported sale price of any Company ADSs equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations and recapitalizations) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the Closing Date or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of GF's stockholders having the right to exchange their Company ADSs (and the Company Ordinary Shares represented thereby) for cash, securities or other property (the "Founder Lock-up Period") or (b) any Company AD Warrants (and/or the Company Warrants represented thereby) which were previously GF Private Placement Warrants or working capital warrants, and any Company ADSs (and/or the Company Ordinary Shares represented thereby) issued or issuable upon the exercise or conversion of the Company AD Warrants, for the period ending 30 days after the Closing Date. Section 5.2Exceptions. Following the Closing Date, the provisions of Section 5.1.1 shall not apply to: 5.2.1 transactions relating to Company Securities acquired in open market transactions; 20 5.2.2 Transfers of Company Securities or any security convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Company Securities as a bona fide gift; 5.2.3 Transfers of the Company Securities to a trust, or other entity formed for estate planning purposes for the primary benefit of the spouse, domestic partner, parent, sibling, child or grandchild of the Holder or any other person with whom the Holder has a relationship by blood, marriage or adoption not more remote than first cousin, or an affiliate of such persons, or to a charitable organization; 5.2.4 Transfers by will or intestate succession upon the death of the Holder; 5.2.5 the Transfer of Company Securities pursuant to a qualified domestic order or in connection with a divorce settlement; 5.2.6 if the Holder is a corporation, partnership (whether general, limited or otherwise), limited liability company, trust or other business entity, (i) Transfers to another corporation, partnership, limited liability company, trust or other business entity that controls, is controlled by or is under common control or management with the undersigned, (ii) distributions by virtue of the laws of its jurisdiction or operating agreement upon dissolution and (iii) distributions of Company Securities to partners, limited liability company members or stockholders of the undersigned; 5.2.7 Transfers to (i) the Company's officers, directors or their affiliates, (ii) the officers, directors, family members or affiliates of the undersigned and (iii) the existing members of GF's strategic advisory group as of the date hereof (as described in GF's final prospectus, dated December 17, 2020, in connection with GF's initial public offering) or their affiliates; 5.2.8 pledges of Company Securities or other Registrable Securities as security or collateral in connection with any borrowing or the incurrence of any indebtedness by any Holder (provided such borrowing or incurrence of indebtedness is secured by a portfolio of assets or equity interests issued by multiple issuers); 5.2.9 pursuant to a bona fide third-party tender offer, merger, stock sale, recapitalization, consolidation or other transaction involving a Change in Control of the Company, provided that in the event that such tender offer, merger, recapitalization, consolidation or other such transaction is not completed, the Company Securities subject to this Agreement shall remain subject to this Agreement; and 5.2.10 the establishment of a trading plan pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the Exchange Act, provided that such plan does not provide for the transfer of the Company Securities or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Company Securities during the Founder Lock-up Period or New Holder Lock-up Period; provided, that in the case of any Transfer or distribution pursuant to Sections 5.2.2 through 5.2.7 , each donee, distributee or other transferee shall agree in writing, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Company, to be bound by the provisions of this Agreement. 21 ARTICLE VI GENERAL PROVISIONS Section 6.1Entire Agreement. This Agreement (including Schedule A hereto) constitutes the entire understanding and agreement between the parties as to the matters covered herein and supersedes and replaces any prior understanding, agreement or statement of intent, in each case, written or oral, of any and every nature with respect thereto. Section 6.2Prior Agreement. GF and the Original Holders, as parties to the Prior Agreement, hereby agree that the Prior Agreement is terminated with respect to such parties as of the Closing Date and is replaced in its entirety by this Agreement and none of the Original Holders shall have any further rights thereunder. Section 6.3Notices. Any notice or other communication required or permitted to be delivered to any party under this Agreement shall be in writing and shall be deemed properly delivered, given and received (a) upon receipt when delivered by hand, (b) upon transmission, if sent by facsimile or electronic transmission (in each case with receipt verified by electronic confirmation), or (c) one (1) Business Day after being sent by courier or express delivery service, specifying next day delivery, with proof of receipt. The addresses, email addresses and facsimile numbers for such notices and communications are those set forth on the signature pages hereof, or such other address, email address or facsimile numbers as may be designated in writing hereafter, in the same manner, by any such person. Section 6.4Assignment; No Third-Party Beneficiaries. This Agreement and the rights, duties and obligations of the Company hereunder may not be assigned or delegated by the Company in whole or in part. This Agreement and the rights, duties and obligations of the Holders of Registrable Securities hereunder may be freely assigned or delegated by such Holder of Registrable Securities in conjunction with and to the extent of any transfer of Registrable Securities by any such Holder. This Agreement and the provisions hereof shall be binding upon and shall inure to the benefit of each of the parties and the permitted assigns of the applicable Holder of Registrable Securities or of any assignee of the applicable Holder of Registrable Securities. This Agreement is not intended to confer any rights or benefits on any persons that are not party hereto other than as expressly set forth in Article IV and this Section 6.4 . No assignment by any party hereto of such party's rights, duties and obligations hereunder shall be binding upon or obligate the Company unless and until the Company shall have received (i) written notice of such assignment and (ii) the written agreement of the assignee, in a form reasonably satisfactory to the Company, to be bound by the terms and provisions of this Agreement (which may be accomplished by an addendum or certificate of joinder to this Agreement). Section 6.5Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed in one or more counterparts, all of which shall be considered one and the same agreement and shall become effective when one or more counterparts have been signed by each of the parties and delivered to the other parties, it being understood that all parties need not sign the same counterpart and such counterparts may be delivered by the parties hereto via facsimile or electronic transmission. 22 Section 6.6Amendment; Waiver. This Agreement may be amended or modified, and any provision hereof may be waived, in whole or in part, at any time pursuant to an agreement in writing executed by the Company and Holders holding a majority of the Registrable Securities at such time; provided, however, that notwithstanding the foregoing, any amendment hereto or waiver hereof that adversely affects one Holder, solely in his, her or its capacity as a Holder of the shares of capital stock of the Company, in a manner that is materially different from the other Holders (in such capacity) shall require the consent of the Holder so affected. Any failure by any party at any time to enforce any of the provisions of this Agreement shall not be construed a waiver of such provision or any other provisions hereof. Section 6.7Severability. In the event that any provision of this Agreement or the application thereof becomes or is declared by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, void or unenforceable, the remainder of this Agreement will continue in full force and effect and the application of such provision to other persons or circumstances will be interpreted so as reasonably to effect the intent of the parties hereto. Section 6.8Governing Law; Venue. This Agreement shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Delaware applicable to contracts executed in and to be performed in that State. All legal actions and proceedings arising out of or relating to this Agreement shall be heard and determined exclusively in any Delaware Chancery Court; provided, that if jurisdiction is not then available in the Delaware Chancery Court, then any such legal action may be brought in any federal court located in the State of Delaware or any other Delaware state court. The parties hereto hereby (a) irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the aforesaid courts for themselves and with respect to their respective properties for the purpose of any action arising out of or relating to this Agreement brought by any party hereto, and (b) agree not to commence any action relating thereto except in the courts described above in Delaware, other than actions in any court of competent jurisdiction to enforce any judgment, decree or award rendered by any such court in Delaware as described herein. Each of the parties further agrees that notice as provided herein shall constitute sufficient service of process and the parties further waive any argument that such service is insufficient. Each of the parties hereby irrevocably and unconditionally waives, and agrees not to assert, by way of motion or as a defense, counterclaim or otherwise, in any action arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby, (a) any claim that it is not personally subject to the jurisdiction of the courts in Delaware as described herein for any reason, (b) that it or its property is exempt or immune from jurisdiction of any such court or from any legal process commenced in such courts (whether through service of notice, attachment prior to judgment, attachment in aid of execution of judgment, execution of judgment or otherwise) and (c) that (i) the action in any such court is brought in an inconvenient forum, (ii) the venue of such action is improper or (iii) this Agreement, or the subject matter hereof, may not be enforced in or by such courts. Section 6.9Specific Performance. Each party acknowledges and agrees that the other parties hereto would be irreparably harmed and would not have any adequate remedy at law in the event that any of the provisions of this Agreement were not performed by such first party in accordance with their specific terms or were otherwise breached by such first party. Accordingly, each party agrees that the other parties hereto shall be entitled to an injunction or injunctions to prevent breaches of this Agreement and to enforce specifically the terms and provisions of this Agreement, this being in addition to any other remedy to which such parties are entitled at law or in equity. 23 Section 6.10Term. This Agreement shall terminate (a) with respect to any Holder on the date on which such Holder ceases to hold Registrable Securities and (b) otherwise upon the date as of which all of the Registrable Securities have been sold pursuant to a Registration Statement (but in each case in no event prior to the applicable period referred to in Section 4(a)(3) of the Securities Act and Rule 174 thereunder (or any successor rule promulgated thereafter by the Commission)). The provisions of Article IV shall survive any termination. (Next Page is Signature Page) 24 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the parties has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. COMPANY: MNG HAVAYOLLARI VE TAŞIMACILIK A.Ş By: /s/ Mehmet Nazif Günal Name: MEHMET NAZIF GÜNAL Title: Chairman of the Board of Directors Address for Notice: Uğur Mumcu Cad. No: 88. Gaziosmanpaşa 06700 Ankara Telephone No.: +90 312 426 36 43 Facsimile No.: +90 312 437 60 98 Email Address: mng@mng.com [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. GOLDEN FALCON SPONSOR GROUP, LLC By: /s/ Makram Azar Name: Makram Azar Title: CEO Address for Notice: 850 Liberty Avenue, Suite 204 Newark, Delaware 19711 [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. By: /s/ Dominique D'Hinnin Name: Dominique D'Hinnin Dominique D'Hinnin c/o Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204 Newark, Delaware 19711 [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. By: /s/ Mikael Breuer-Weil Name: Mikael Breuer-Weil Mikael Breuer-Weil c/o Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204 Newark, Delaware 19711 [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. By: /s/ I. Martin Pompadur Name: I. Martin Pompadur I. Martin Pompadur c/o Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204 Newark, Delaware 19711 [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. By: /s/ Isabelle Amiel Azoulai Name: Isabelle Amiel Azoulai Isabelle Amiel Azoulai c/o Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204 Newark, Delaware 19711 [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. By: /s/ Xavier Rolet, KBE Name: Xavier Rolet, KBE Xavier Rolet, KBE c/o Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204 Newark, Delaware 19711 [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. HOLDER: Name: ALI SEDAT ÖZKAZANÇ By: /s/ Ali Sedat Özkazanç Address for Notice: WOW Convention Center İdtm Yeşilköy Bakırköy 34149, Istanbul Telephone No.: +90212 4680500 Facsimile No.: +90212 4654678 [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. HOLDER: Name: GÜNAL İNŞAAT TİCARET VE SANAYİ A.Ş. By: /s/ Mehmet Nazif Günal Name: Mehmet Nazif Günal Title: Chairman Address for Notice: Uğur Mumcu Cad. No: 88. Gaziosmanpaşa 06700 Ankara Telephone No.: +90 312 426 36 43 Facsimile No.: +90 312 437 60 98 Email Address: mng@mng.com [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. HOLDER: Name:MAPA İNŞAAT TICARET A.Ş. By: /s/ Mehmet Nazif Günal Name: Mehmet Nazif Günal Title: Chairman Address for Notice: Uğur Mumcu Cad. No: 88. Gaziosmanpaşa 06700 Ankara Telephone No.: +90 312 426 36 43 Facsimile No.: +90 312 437 60 98 Email Address: mng@mng.com [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. HOLDER: Name:MEHMET NAZIF GÜNAL By: /s/ Mehmet Nazif Günal Name: Mehmet Nazif Günal Address for Notice: Uğur Mumcu Cad. No: 88. Gaziosmanpaşa 06700 Ankara Telephone No.: +90 312 426 36 43 Facsimile No.: +90 312 437 60 98 Email Address: mng@mng.com [Signature Page to Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement] IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Agreement as of the date first written above. HOLDER: Name:MNG HOLDING A.Ş. By: /s/ Mehmet Nazif Günal Name: Mehmet Nazif Günal Title: Chairman Address for Notice: Uğur Mumcu Cad. No: 88.

