Golden Falcon Acquisition : SEC Filing (3/A)

03/19/2021
SEC FORM 3/ASEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Rolet Xavier R.
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O GOLDEN FALCON ACQUISITION CORP.
850 LIBRARY AVENUE, SUITE 204
(Street)
NEWARK DE 19711
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
12/17/2020 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. [ GFX]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
12/17/2020
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Class B Common Stock (1) (1) Class A Common Stock 36,000(2) (1) D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The shares of Class B common stock have no expiration date and will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of the Issuer's initial business combination, or earlier at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment as set forth in the Issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-251058).
2. This amendment is being filed solely to reflect the inclusion of additional shares of Class B common stock that were received by the Reporting Person as a dividend paid by the Issuer on December 17, 2020, which are convertible into shares of Class A common stock as described above.
Remarks:
/s/ Tricia Branker, Attorney-in-Fact 03/19/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 22:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
