Golden Falcon Acquisition : SEC Filing (3/A)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Class B Common Stock
(1)
(1)
Class A Common Stock
36,000(2)
(1)
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The shares of Class B common stock have no expiration date and will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock at the time of the Issuer's initial business combination, or earlier at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment as set forth in the Issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-251058).
2. This amendment is being filed solely to reflect the inclusion of additional shares of Class B common stock that were received by the Reporting Person as a dividend paid by the Issuer on December 17, 2020, which are convertible into shares of Class A common stock as described above.
Remarks:
/s/ Tricia Branker, Attorney-in-Fact
03/19/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
