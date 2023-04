MNG Airlines Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GFX)

MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik A.S. (“MNG Airlines,” “MNGA” or the “Company”), a global logistics provider and e-commerce enabler; and Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (“Golden Falcon”) (NYSE: GFX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced the filing of a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) by MNG Airlines, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with their recently proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement, which can be found here, has not yet become effective, and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about MNG Airlines’ business and operations, the proposed business combination with Golden Falcon and the proposals to be considered by Golden Falcon’s stockholders.

Completion of the proposed business combination is subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, approval by Golden Falcon’s stockholders, and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company is expected to become a public company listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MNGA”.

The business combination assumes a combined company proforma enterprise value of $676 million, assuming minimum gross transaction proceeds of $30 million.

Advisors

UBS Investment Bank and EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. are acting as capital markets advisors to Golden Falcon. Moelis & Company is acting as financial advisor to Golden Falcon. Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Herdem are acting as legal advisors to Golden Falcon. Appolonia Advisors is acting as financial advisor to MNG Airlines shareholders. White & Case LLP and Göksu Safi Işık (GSI) are acting as legal advisors to MNG Airlines. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal counsel to UBS Investment Bank and Moelis & Company.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.

Golden Falcon is a New York Stock Exchange-listed special purpose acquisition company.

Golden Falcon management’s combined experience includes over 100 years of investment banking, private equity and executive management experience and over 230 transactions with an aggregate value of over $450 billion globally. Golden Falcon brings a transatlantic network of relationships with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, large corporations, sovereign wealth funds, private equity, venture capital and asset management firms to help finance, support and grow its business combination partner.

In addition, Golden Falcon’s board members and strategic advisory group bring extensive expertise in operating, financing, and investing in leading companies. They have held leadership positions with multinational corporations, where they established a proven track record of creating shareholder value, organically as well as through strategic transactions.

About MNG Airlines

MNG Airlines is a global logistics provider. The Company started operations in 1996, having conducted its first transatlantic flight in 1998, and now services over 15,000 corporate customers across 42 countries through over 3,500 flights per year. MNG Airlines offers charter services with customized plane and capacity options in addition to scheduled flights and aircraft, maintenance, crew and insurance (ACMI) services. MNG Airlines also has a fully equipped and EU standards-compliant warehouse since 2000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005514/en/