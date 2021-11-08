Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Golden Growers Cooperative
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGROU   US3810611000

GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE

(GGROU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/18 11:52:56 am
2.65 USD   +6.00%
10:38aAnticipate a Bylaw Amendment Proposal in January
PU
10:38aAvoid the $75/Year Administrative Fee, Enroll in Direct Deposit
PU
10:38a2022 Pool Election, Agency Fees & Incentive Payments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2022 Pool Election, Agency Fees & Incentive Payments

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Incentive Payments and Agency Fees
Incentive Payments and Agency Fees for Method A and Method B Pool participation will remain the same for 2022. That means Golden Growers will pay $0.05 for Method A bushels delivered directly to the plant and will charge $0.02 for Method B bushels the Cooperative secures and delivers on a member's behalf.

2022 ADA Pool Election Decision
Each year, Members have the opportunity to change their method of delivery by submitting a revised Annual Delivery Agreement (ADA). This is your only opportunity to change your method of delivery for the coming year.

In early October, members received their Annual Delivery Election letter with the ADA form on the back page. Members intending to change their delivery method, must return the form no later than December 10th.

Only members intending to change their delivery method need to respond. Members who deliver directly to the plant through the Method A pool have a $0.07/bushel advantage over members participating in the Method B pool. In 2021, 27% of bushels were delivered by members directly to the plant.

Disclaimer

Golden Growers Cooperative published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE
10:38aAnticipate a Bylaw Amendment Proposal in January
PU
10:38aAvoid the $75/Year Administrative Fee, Enroll in Direct Deposit
PU
10:38a2022 Pool Election, Agency Fees & Incentive Payments
PU
10:18aGGC Board Approves $0.13/Unit Distribution
PU
08/11GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/11Golden Growers Cooperative Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
05/10GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/10Golden Growers Cooperative Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
03/26GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
03/05GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial co..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,5 M - -
Net income 2020 5,58 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,99 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
Yield 2020 15,1%
Capitalization 41,0 M 41,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE
Duration : Period :
Golden Growers Cooperative Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Stofferahn CEO, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark Leon Harless Chairman
Leslie O. Nesvig Treasurer & Independent Director
Bruce K. Speich Independent Director
Nicolas A. Pyle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE0.00%41
NESTLÉ S.A.18.15%371 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.48%86 851
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.03%56 877
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.17%46 364
DANONE6.68%43 132