2022 Pool Election, Agency Fees & Incentive Payments

2022 Incentive Payments and Agency Fees

Incentive Payments and Agency Fees for Method A and Method B Pool participation will remain the same for 2022. That means Golden Growers will pay $0.05 for Method A bushels delivered directly to the plant and will charge $0.02 for Method B bushels the Cooperative secures and delivers on a member's behalf.

2022 ADA Pool Election Decision

Each year, Members have the opportunity to change their method of delivery by submitting a revised Annual Delivery Agreement (ADA). This is your only opportunity to change your method of delivery for the coming year.

In early October, members received their Annual Delivery Election letter with the ADA form on the back page. Members intending to change their delivery method, must return the form no later than December 10th.

Only members intending to change their delivery method need to respond. Members who deliver directly to the plant through the Method A pool have a $0.07/bushel advantage over members participating in the Method B pool. In 2021, 27% of bushels were delivered by members directly to the plant.