    GGROU   US3810611000

GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE

(GGROU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/18 11:52:56 am
2.65 USD   +6.00%
10:38aAnticipate a Bylaw Amendment Proposal in January
PU
10:38aAvoid the $75/Year Administrative Fee, Enroll in Direct Deposit
PU
10:38a2022 Pool Election, Agency Fees & Incentive Payments
PU
Avoid the $75/Year Administrative Fee, Enroll in Direct Deposit

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
Starting in 2022, a $75 Printed Check Administrative Fee for Members NOT Enrolled in Direct Deposit.

Direct Deposit was first utilized in October of 2017 with 250 members participating (16%). Over the past four years, we have had steady growth in participation with 1,343 members enrolled (89.6%) for the October payment. Participants have been pleased with the timely, seamless, and secure process for receipt of distributions. They also receive a mailed letter explaining the payment for their records. Due to the success of Direct Deposit and the reduced administrative costs associated with it, the Board determined that all members will need to participate by January 1 of 2023.

Golden Growers will be mailing an enrollment letter to non-participating members in December explaining the change in policy and encouraging participation prior to January Method A payment and the February distribution. You can enroll earlier by completing the reverse side of your distribution payment letter.

Disclaimer

Golden Growers Cooperative published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,5 M - -
Net income 2020 5,58 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,99 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
Yield 2020 15,1%
Capitalization 41,0 M 41,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE
Duration : Period :
Golden Growers Cooperative Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Stofferahn CEO, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark Leon Harless Chairman
Leslie O. Nesvig Treasurer & Independent Director
Bruce K. Speich Independent Director
Nicolas A. Pyle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE0.00%41
NESTLÉ S.A.18.15%371 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.48%86 851
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.03%56 877
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.17%46 364
DANONE6.68%43 132