Golden Growers Cooperative : 2023 Elections coincide with the March 23rd Annual Meeting

Enclosed with the notice of Annual Meeting, members have the opportunity to re-elect and elect Directors to serve on the GGC Board of Directors. Ballots may be mailed in the envelopes provided or submitted at the annual meeting.

Current directors up for re-election for 3-year terms are: Brady Koehl, Hancock, MN (At-Large Director) and Rick Bot, Minneota, MN (South District). Board Chair Mark Harless (North District) will reach his term limit and Chris Johnson (Central District) has decided not to run for re-election. We are so thankful for the leadership Mark and Chris have provided to our cooperative.

Due to Bylaw changes approved in 2019, the North District director position will be filled as a 2-year term. The Central district position is for a 3-year term.

David Kragnes submitted a petition to run for the 2-year term for the North District and Nicolas Pyle submitted a petition to run for the 3-year term for the Central District.

In addition to the election of Directors, Members will vote on an amendment to the Golden Growers Bylaws that would reduce the Method A income allocation threshold from 25% to 15%, effective as of January 1, 2023. Presently, if Method A deliveries would fall below the 25% threshold, the cooperative would be required to allocate income unequally between the Method A and Method B pools. We would also have to track the allocated from year to year, by unit and through transfers. This would result in significant complexity for GGC and our accountants. Additional expenses could easily exceed $200,000 per year. Approval of the amendment to reduce the threshold to 15% would likely avoid these major costs.

Our accounting firm, Eide Bailly LLC, has agreed to receive and tally the mailed ballots. Having an independent firm receive and count the ballots will give members assurance of election accuracy.