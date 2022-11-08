Golden Growers Cooperative : 2023 Incentives, & Fees Set, Pool Election Decision

2023 Incentive Payments & Agency Fees

Incentive Payments and Agency Fees for Method A and Method B Pool participation will remain the same for 2023. That means Golden Growers will pay $0.05 for Method A bushels delivered directly to the plant and will charge $0.02 for Method B bushels the Cooperative secures and delivers on a member's behalf.

2023 Annual Delivery Agreement Pool Election

Each year, Members have the opportunity to change their method of delivery by submitting a revised Annual Delivery Agreement (ADA). This is your only opportunity to change your method of delivery for the coming year.

You should have already received your Annual Delivery Election letter with the ADA form on the back page. If you intend to change your delivery method, return the form no later than December 10th.

Only members intending to change their delivery method need to respond. Members who deliver directly to the plant through the Method A pool have a $0.07/bushel advantage over members participating in the Method B pool. In 2022, 27% of bushels were delivered by members directly to the plant.

Method A Delivery Options to Consider

Method A Pool participants are permitted to complete their annual delivery requirements through 'affiliated persons'. In these circumstances, Cargill may write the check for corn directly to the affiliated person.

Affiliated persons include producers who: 1) have a familial relationship to the member; 2) Own or Control 50% or has management rights over the Member; 3) Shares farming resources with the Member; 4) Are an entity in which 50% ownership is by an immediate family member(s) of the Member; and 5) Rents land from the Member on which the crop is produced (Tenant).