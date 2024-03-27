Item 4.01Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On December 15, 2023, Golden Growers Cooperative (the "Cooperative") was notified that Widmer

Roel PC ("Widmer Roel"), the Cooperative's independent registered public accounting firm, would decline to stand for re-election after the completion of the audit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

On March 12, 2024, Widmer Roel completed its audit of the Cooperative's financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Cooperative's engagement of Widmer Roel as its independent registered public accounting firm ended as of that date.

Widmer Roel's audit report on the balance sheets of the Cooperative as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related statements of operations, comprehensive income, changes in members' equity and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2023, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements) did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the subsequent interim period through March 12, 2024, there were no disagreements with Widmer Roel on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Widmer Roel, would have caused Widmer Roel to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement(s) in connection with its reports. Also, during the same period there were no "reportable events" as defined in

Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(v).

Widmer Roel was provided a copy of the above disclosures and has furnished the Cooperative with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating that it agrees with these statements. A copy of the letter from Widmer Roel, dated March 26, 2024, is attached hereto as Exhibit 16.1.