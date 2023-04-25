Golden Growers Cooperative : Directors Elected, Amendment Approved, Retired Directors Honored

GGC members approved a proposed bylaw amendment to change minimum income to be allocated to Method A pool members from 25% to 15%.

Golden Growers members also elected directors for three-year terms. They include: Brady Koehl, of Hancock, MN as At-Large Director; Nicolas Pyle of Casselton, ND for the Central District; and Richard Bot of Minneota, MN for the South District. David Kragnes of Felton, MN was elected for the North District for a two-year term.

At the 2024 Annual Meeting, directors will be elected for three-year terms for the At-Large, North, and South Director positions. If you have an interest, please contact Scott Stofferahn.

Harless & Johnson Honored

Mark Harless and Chris Johnson retired from the Golden Growers Board at the conclusion of the 2023 Annual Meeting. Harless was first elected in 2011 and served on the Board a total of 12 years. Johnson served twelve years from 2008-2020 and again in 2022 to fill a one-year term. Secretary Matt Hasbargen offered appreciation to both directors.

"Chris has the distinction of having served 13 years, tying the record set by Jason Medhaug,"commented Matt Hasbargen.

"Mark set the record as the longest serving Chair since our cooperative began. Mark dedicated a great deal of time and talent. He led us during two key negotiations including the change in ProGold ownership. Mark set the standard for leadership," stated Hasbargen.