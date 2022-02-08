Golden Growers Cooperative : GGC Board Allocates Income, Approves $0.14/bushel Distribution

On February 3, 2022, after review of the 2021 end of year financial and income statements, the Board of Directors allocated income of $7,090,978 to the members of Golden Growers Cooperative. The Board also approved the retirement of a portion of allocated equity credit in an amount of $0.14 per patronized bushel for a total of $2,168,667.
