  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Golden Growers Cooperative
  News
  Summary
    GGROU   US3810611000

GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE

(GGROU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Growers Cooperative : GGC Board Allocates Income, Approves $0.14/bushel Distribution

02/08/2022 | 01:52pm EST
On February 3, 2022, after review of the 2021 end of year financial and income statements, the Board of Directors allocated income of $7,090,978 to the members of Golden Growers Cooperative. The Board also approved the retirement of a portion of allocated equity credit in an amount of $0.14 per patronized bushel for a total of $2,168,667.

Disclaimer

Golden Growers Cooperative published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 18:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,5 M - -
Net income 2020 5,58 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,99 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,36x
Yield 2020 15,1%
Capitalization 41,0 M 41,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE
Duration : Period :
Golden Growers Cooperative Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Stofferahn CEO, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark Leon Harless Chairman
Leslie O. Nesvig Treasurer & Independent Director
Bruce K. Speich Independent Director
Nicolas A. Pyle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE0.00%41
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.59%354 817
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.76%93 684
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-8.84%48 914
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY12.01%42 515
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-3.29%42 499