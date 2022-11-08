Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Golden Growers Cooperative
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGROU   US3810611000

GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE

(GGROU)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:40 2022-09-20 pm EDT
4.600 USD   -20.00%
12:04pGolden Growers Cooperative : Rail Transportation Continues to Roil Ag Industry
PU
12:04pGolden Growers Cooperative : 2023 Incentives, & Fees Set, Pool Election Decision
PU
12:04pGolden Growers Cooperative : GGC Board Approves $0.14/bushel October Distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Golden Growers Cooperative : GGC Board Approves $0.14/bushel October Distribution

11/08/2022 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 15th, the Golden Growers Board of Directors approved a distribution of $2,168,667 or $0.14/Unit to members of record as of October 1, 2022. This distribution retires remaining allocated income for 2021 and a portion of allocated income for 2022. In combination with the February and June distributions, a total of $6,041,286 has been issued to members in 2022.

As you are aware, as of March 1, 2022, Golden Growers Cooperative and Cargill are 50/50 owners of ProGold LLC and a new operating agreement was established. In addition, the lease agreement between ProGold and Cargill was amended to extend through calendar year 2026. The Board's distribution determination is based on anticipated lease agreement revenue and potential capital investment requirements for Golden Growers should a long-term joint venture be established between Cargill and Golden Growers.GGC.)

With this payment, Golden Growers has issued payments to members totaling $138,479,196 or 238% of original investment in the ProGold plant.

Disclaimer

Golden Growers Cooperative published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE
12:04pGolden Growers Cooperative : Rail Transportation Continues to Roil Ag Industry
PU
12:04pGolden Growers Cooperative : 2023 Incentives, & Fees Set, Pool Election Decision
PU
12:04pGolden Growers Cooperative : GGC Board Approves $0.14/bushel October Distribution
PU
11/04GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/04Golden Growers Cooperative Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
08/15GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/15Golden Growers Cooperative Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
07/19Golden Growers Cooperative : Direct Deposit Participation Required in 2023
PU
07/19Golden Growers Cooperative : Natural Gas Expansion Project On Schedule
PU
07/19Golden Growers Cooperative : GGC Board Approves Distribution of $0.14/Unit
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98,0 M - -
Net income 2021 8,03 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,89 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,11x
Yield 2021 14,7%
Capitalization 71,3 M 71,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE
Duration : Period :
Golden Growers Cooperative Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Stofferahn CEO, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark Leon Harless Chairman
Nicolas A. Pyle Vice Chairman
Byron Koehl Independent Director
David Patrick Benedict Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE0.00%71
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.58%299 833
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.90%87 932
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.83%52 516
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.38%47 025
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%47 002