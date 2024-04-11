GGC members elected three directors at the 2024 Golden Growers Annual Meeting.

For the North District, members re-elected Blane Benedict of Sabin, ND. For the South District, members re-elected Larry Vipond of Herman, MN.

And for the At-Large Director position, Mark Harless was elected to replace Scott Jetvig who chose not to seek re-election.

Chairman Brett Johnson expressed his sincere thank you to retiring board member Scott Jetvig who served since 2015. Scott most recently served as Treasurer and was a member of the Finance and Audit and Strategic Planning Committees.

Note: At the 2025 Annual Meeting, two Directors will be term limited. Chairman Brett Johnson and Secretary Matthew Hasbargen will not be eligible to run for re-election. Therefore, there will be open director positions in the Central District and for an At-Large Director. In addition, an election will be held for a director in the North District currently held by David Kragnes.