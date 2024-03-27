Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Golden Growers Cooperative (the "Cooperative") held its Annual Meeting on March 21, 2024. The matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the results of those votes are set forth below.

The members elected directors from two geographical districts and for a Director-at-Large position as established by the Cooperative's Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws.

There were no elections for director in the Central District. Brett Johnson and Nicolas Pyle will continue as a directors for the Central District.

Members from the North District elected Blane Benedict as a director. He received 57 of the 57 votes cast. His three-year term begins on March 21, 2024 and expires in March 2027. David Kragnes will continue as a director for the North District.

Members from the South District elected Larry Vipond as a director. He received 78 of the 78 votes cast. His three-year term begins on March 21, 2024 and expires in March 2027. Richard Pot will continue as a director for the South District.

For the Director-at-Large position, the members elected Mark Harless as a director for a three-year term. He received 184 of the 184 votes cast. Brady Koehl and Matthew Hasbargen will continue as Directors-at-Large.

