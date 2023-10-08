Certain Ordinary Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 11-APR-2023 to 8-OCT-2023.



Details:

Our directors, officers, and holders of more than five percent (5.0%) of our outstanding ordinary shares as of the effective date of the registration statement (and all holders of securities exercisable for or convertible into ordinary shares) shall enter into customary ?lock-up? agreements in favor of the representatives pursuant to which such persons and entities shall agree, for a period of 180 days from the date of this prospectus.