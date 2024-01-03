Official GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming February 20, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Heaven” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDHG) securities between April 13, 2023 and November 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On November 13, 2023, Hindenburg Research posted a series of allegations on social media, noting that Golden Heaven’s CEO has “a history of undisclosed fraud allegations and asset freezes in China”, that “[t]he company was taken public by securities firms with multiple FINRA infractions” and that Golden Heaven’s “claimed high-tech parks appear to be dystopian hellscapes.” Hindenburg further detailed that each of Golden Heaven’s theme parks were poorly maintained and attracted fewer guests than the Company suggested.

On this news, Golden Heaven’s stock price fell $6.63, or 27.9%, to close at $17.12 per share on November 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Golden Heaven’s amusement parks are in generally poor condition; (2) Golden Heaven materially overstated the number of visitors to its amusement parks and overall growth prospects, and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Golden Heaven securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 20, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

