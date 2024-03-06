NANPING, China, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Golden Heaven") (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announces that it witnessed an increase in guest visits during the Chinese Spring Festival holiday ("Spring Festival holiday"), from February 10, 2024 to February 17, 2024. Golden Heaven's five amusement parks collectively had approximately 100,362 guest visits. This figure represents an approximately 28.4% increase in park attendance over the corresponding period in 2023, which recorded 78,189 guest visits from January 22, 2023 to January 29, 2023. This sets a new attendance record for Golden Heaven.

Guest visits of each park during Spring Festival holiday:

Tongling West Lake Amusement World: The number of guest visits was up 47.9% to 22,152, from 14,978 in the corresponding period last year.

period last year. Changde Jinsheng Amusement Park: The number of guest visits was up 33.1% to 20,256, from 15,218 in the corresponding period last year.

period last year. Yueyang Amusement World: The number of guest visits was slightly down 6.5% to 26,309, from 28,144 in the corresponding period last year.

period last year. Yunnan Yuxi Jinsheng Amusement Park: The number of guest visits was up 51.5% to 20,733 from 13,682 in the corresponding period last year.

period last year. Qujing Jinsheng Amusement Park: The number of guest visits was up 76.9% to 10,912, from 6,167 in the corresponding period last year.

A designated officer from the Company, commented, "We are thrilled that our amusement parks welcomed more guests in the Spring Festival holiday, marking a prosperous start to the year of 2024. Moving forward, we plan to continue to devise and carry out strategies to satisfy our guests' evolving needs and interests, which we anticipate will enable stronger revenue growth."

About Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. With approximately 426,560 square meters of land in the aggregate, these parks are located in geographically diverse markets across the south of China and collectively offer approximately 139 rides and attractions. Due to the geographical locations of the parks and the ease of travel, the parks are easily accessible to an aggregate population of approximately 21 million people. Since September 30, 2023, Mangshi Jinsheng Amusement Park, which is one of the six parks, has been temporarily closed. The parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.jsyoule.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

