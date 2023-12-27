Official GOLDEN HEAVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Heaven” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDHG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 13, 2023, Hindenburg Research posted a series of allegations on social media, noting that Golden Heaven’s CEO has “a history of undisclosed fraud allegations and asset freezes in China”, that “[t]he company was taken public by securities firms with multiple FINRA infractions” and that Golden Heaven’s “claimed high-tech parks appear to be dystopian hellscapes.” Hindenburg further detailed that each of Golden Heaven’s theme parks were poorly maintained and attracted fewer guests than the Company suggested.

On this news, Golden Heaven’s stock price fell $6.63, or 27.9%, to close at $17.12 per share on November 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Golden Heaven securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231227090936/en/